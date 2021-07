Schik alvast maar een beetje in, maak plaats maak plaats:

"According to experts and observers, official figures have hardly reflected the actual gravity of the situation on the ground. An Afghan scholar of border security based in Turkey says the number of asylum seekers of Afghan origins entering Turkey via Iran in recent weeks stands between 1,000-1,200 on a daily basis. According to the academic, who spoke to Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, this figure could jump to more than 2,000 by August and September should the Taliban expand its advances in the country."

En verberg je dochters.

"Most of the Afghan nationals in Turkey — the second-largest refugee population in the country after Syrians — are young males ages 16 to 25."

www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/07/...