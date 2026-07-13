StamCafé - Claviculars bezoek aan Israël heeft alles
Diner met Netanyahu-adviseurs, IDF-soldate gedegradeerd tot kok en vroegtijdig vertrek wegens vijandig klimaat. Eens in de zoveel decennia lijnen de sterren uit en komt alles even samen: ZIONMAXXING
Clavicular made a boss call after finding out his Israeli girlfriend had the login to the IDF’s official TikTok account 😳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/LM42st4vXa— views (@viewsceo) July 11, 2026
Jongens waar hebben we dit aan verdiend. 's Werelds twee marktleiders in discours-creatie (Clav en Eretz Yisrael) vinden elkaar op het snijvlak van geo-mogging en clip-farming. En het heeft gewoon echt alles. De bovenstaande IDF-soldate Shira Braun die zegt een beheerder te zijn van het IDF TikTok-account is, heeft een probleem. Het Israëlische i24News schrijft: "The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Braun had acted without authorization. "The soldier acted without coordination with her commanders, and her conduct does not meet the standards expected of IDF soldiers," the IDF said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation, and the soldier will face disciplinary action." En daar maakte AL JAZEERA dan weer een video over jongens wat is de wereld toch mooi soms. Inmiddels is gebleken dat ze uit het IDF social media-team gehaald wordt, en herplaatst is als KOK.
Vervolgens vertelt Clav onderstaand dat hij gedineerd heeft met Netanyahu-adviseurs en dat er besproken werd hoe Netanyahu meer 'gehumaniseerd' kon worden. Waar het antwoord dan op was dat Clav met hem naar de sportschool zou kunnen gaan en dit ge-livestreamed kon worden.
Weer daarna wordt hij stevig aan de tand gevoeld tijdens een Israëlisch tv-interview over die keer dat hij in een club Kanye West's Heil Hitler zong met o.a. Nick Fuentes, de Tate-broers, Sneako en Amrou Fudl, en meer in het algemeen zijn 'relatie' met Nick Fuentes (die vrij miniem is).
En wéér daarna scheldt de dochter van rabbijn Schmuley, degene die bekend staat om haar kosjere sekswinkel, Clav de huid vol tijdens een etentje, ook wegens het zingen van dat Heil Hitler-lied.
Al met al: reden genoeg voor Clav om zijn reis door Israël voortijd af te breken: "People are so negative to you here. It almost makes you want to say, well then I'm not going to come back. That's why I'm leaving". Gelukkig hebben we de beelden nog, allemaal onderstaand.
Echt een gemiste kans voor Israël hoor, Clav kwam er met de beste intenties en dat land kan elke positieve PR gebruiken. Is ze niet gelukt, zonde. Hier nog beelden dat hij verbaal belaagd wordt bij zijn hotel. Een generational fumble, noemen de jongeren dat.
Diner met Netanyahu's adviseurs
Clavicular says he had dinner with the advisors of Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, to teach them about looksmaxing, and says they asked him to do a gym stream with Netanyahu 😳👀— Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) July 12, 2026
“They said Bibi’s been having a lot of trouble with humanizing himself to the… pic.twitter.com/j9ngNbHKEe
Voortijdig beëindigd 'vijandig' interview over Heil Hitler-zangfestijn en band met Nick Fuentues
So I got to interview the streamer Clavicular for our show “Hatzinor” on Channel 13. Contrary to what he and his supporters say, we gave him enough time to present his talking points. But we are journalists, not a PR firm. We don’t care who gave him money to come here. we want to… pic.twitter.com/9mchqxBx0F— בר שם-אור Bar Shem-Ur (@Bar_ShemUr) July 13, 2026
Niet alle Israeli's fan van Clavs Heil Hitler-zangfestijn met Nick Fuentes & Co
Rabbi Shmuley’s daughter in the IDF GOES OFF on Clavicular in a Tel Aviv restaurant over his misogynistic comments and the “clubocaust” incident where Clavicular was seen listening to HH by Ye 😳👀— Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) July 12, 2026
“There is no place in Israel for someone who’s both a neo-Nazi and a… pic.twitter.com/1lTovDd3xw
Israeli's hebben hier echt de bal laten vallen hey
Clavicular being chased out of Israel. pic.twitter.com/640ejOPwfS— Israel Now (@neveragainlive1) July 13, 2026
JAAAA het Al-Jazeera filmpje over de geschorste IDF-soldate
The soldier who runs the Israeli military’s TikTok account Shira Braun is facing disciplinary action after streaming with US influencer ‘Clavicular’ during a visit to Israel.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 12, 2026
He’s faced scrutiny over videos where he sings along to Kanye West’s song ‘Heil Hitler’. pic.twitter.com/S3GCb7OkAY
Clav heeft genoeg gezien van het beloofde land
Clavicular is leaving Israel early after constantly being attacked by jews— 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) July 13, 2026
"People are so negative to you here. It almost makes you want to say, well then I'm not going to come back. That's why I'm leaving." https://t.co/wG3RyabOTd pic.twitter.com/T5EJuZPJfG
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