Stamcafé. Alle gijzelaars terug in Israël
President Herzog removes his hostage pin. pic.twitter.com/K4rUPkd0qO— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) January 26, 2026
Nogal een gebeurtenis. De gele linten kunnen terug de kast in, de speldjes ervan - zoals hierboven door de Israëlische president Isaac Herzog - mogen eindelijk af. 843 dagen na het begin van deze hel keerde vandaag de laatste gijzelaar terug, althans, zijn stoffelijk overschot. 24 jaar werd politieagent Ran Gvili; hij stierf al op 7 oktober, Hamas vermoorde hem eerst en sleurde daarna zijn lichaam mee. Iets langer dan vijftig dagen was hij als laatste gijzelaar in Gaza over, maar Hamas gaf aan zijn lichaam met geen mogelijkheid te kunnen lokaliseren. Na "specifieke inlichtingen" werd hij teruggevonden op een islamitische begraafplaats. Het maakt van vandaag ook de eerste dag sinds 2014 dat er geen één gijzelaar meer in de Gazastrook wordt gehouden.
Hamas's assistance to IDF in recovering the body of the last hostage, and of the joy of Gazan citizens at the discovery of this body, IDF's success in shaping the collective consciousness of Gazans, making them resistant to the very idea of returning to capture Israelis. pic.twitter.com/fikzqktFpw— Ph.Gritti (@Philipp27960841) January 26, 2026
First out. Last back.— נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) January 26, 2026
WATCH: IDF Troops in operation “Courageous Heart” recovering the body of former hostage Ran Gvili— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 26, 2026
IDF soldiers hearing the news of the return of Ran Gvili. pic.twitter.com/HTNMZyZk6v— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) January 26, 2026
“Hatikva”- the hope 🇮🇱— LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) January 26, 2026
IDF commanders pay their respect to the last hostage found in Gaza, Israeli hero Ran Gvili z”l
All for one. Leave no man behind! pic.twitter.com/XRuuNO38fp
Netanyahu spreekt Knesset toe
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset Plenum:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 26, 2026
"We have returned Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, a hero of Israel. There are no more hostages in Gaza."
Full remarks >>https://t.co/Fr80SEPkyv pic.twitter.com/kMPPwY3JS6
