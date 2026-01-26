achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Stamcafé. Alle gijzelaars terug in Israël

Zo hee

Nogal een gebeurtenis. De gele linten kunnen terug de kast in, de speldjes ervan - zoals hierboven door de Israëlische president Isaac Herzog - mogen eindelijk af. 843 dagen na het begin van deze hel keerde vandaag de laatste gijzelaar terug, althans, zijn stoffelijk overschot. 24 jaar werd politieagent Ran Gvili; hij stierf al op 7 oktober, Hamas vermoorde hem eerst en sleurde daarna zijn lichaam mee. Iets langer dan vijftig dagen was hij als laatste gijzelaar in Gaza over, maar Hamas gaf aan zijn lichaam met geen mogelijkheid te kunnen lokaliseren. Na "specifieke inlichtingen" werd hij teruggevonden op een islamitische begraafplaats. Het maakt van vandaag ook de eerste dag sinds 2014 dat er geen één gijzelaar meer in de Gazastrook wordt gehouden.

Netanyahu spreekt Knesset toe

Tags: stamcafé, 7 oktober, gijzelaars
@Schots, scheef | 26-01-26 | 22:00 | 93 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

GIAN VAN VEEN NAAR FINALE WK DARTS

Gian, die kan er wat van! (feest in het stamcafé)

@Zorro | 02-01-26 | 21:30 | 433 reacties

Het beste kerstliedje ooit in het Stamcafé

Zoals Hitler ons snelwegen bracht, zo brengt kerst ons liedjes

@Schots, scheef | 22-12-25 | 21:30 | 525 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|stukken|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.