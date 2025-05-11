Met Zelensky persoonlijk in het Turkse StamCafé wachten op Poetin
Wat een ontwikkelingen vandaag onder curatele van de Vredespresident terwijl de Macron en Starmer naarstig blijven doen alsof ze er ook iets mee te maken hebben
"I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally."
We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025
Vannochtend schreef Zelensky dat "Ukraine is ready to meet". Hedenavond schaalt hij dat boven- en onderstaand op naar: "I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally." en "Here in Ukraine, we have absolutely no problem engaging in negotiations, we are ready for any format. I will be in Türkiye this Thursday, May 15, and I expect Putin to come to Türkiye as well. Personally. And I hope that this time, Putin won’t be looking for excuses as to why he “can’t” make it. We are ready to talk, to end this war. Thursday. Türkiye. President Trump has expressed support. All the leaders support this."
Kortom, nu is het dus echt wachten op Vlad. Trump reageert op het nieuws met een - sinds zijn teleurstelling in Poetin - vrij Poetin-kritische toon:
"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY. At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!"
Is het einde in zicht? Ook schreef Trump een uur geleden op zijn eigen sociale netwerk: "My next TRUTH will be one of the most important and impactful I have ever issued. ENJOY!" Vol verwachting klopt ons hart. En jongens HOU EENS OP Macron verbergt hier geen coke het is een tissue. Megamix na de breek!
Starting tomorrow, we await a ceasefire — this proposal is on the table. A full and unconditional ceasefire, one that lasts long enough to provide a necessary foundation for diplomacy, could significantly bring peace closer. Ukraine has long proposed this, our partners are… pic.twitter.com/TVpJbldfh4— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025
Nou wat zal het zijn
May 11, 2025
DÉ mix
