IDF start nieuwe evacuatie en grondoffensief geheel Rafah, "reikt veel dieper dan voorheen". Arabische krant: 'Hamas ligt volledig in de touwen'
Hier staat ongeveer: Rafah, evacueer, IDF keert terug als nooit tevoren
#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في مناطق رفح، بلديات النصر والشوكة والمناطق الاقليمية الشرقية والغربية وأحياء السلام، المنارة وقيزان النجار— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 31, 2025
⭕️يعود جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي للقتال بقوة شديدة للقضاء على قدرات المنظمات الإرهابية في هذه المناطق.
⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/Ps1JvDoJRY
Netanyahu lijkt het andermaal te menen en start een nieuw grondoffensief in Rafah, bekend van tv. In de bovenstaande tweet van IDF's Arabischtalige woordvoerder valt te lezen dat de IDF "Op volle kracht terugkeert om de capaciteiten van de terroristische organisaties in deze gebieden uit te schakelen." De IDF beheerst nog altijd de Gazaans-Egyptische grens langs de zogeheten Philadelphi Corridor, dus die strook is ongetwijfeld de uitvalsbasis van het hernieuwde offensief. Times of Israel-verlaggever Emanuel Fabian merkt op: "It covers a large area between Rafah and Khan Younis, where the IDF has so far not operated in with ground forces."
De eerste beelden van Rafahs evacuerende inwoners beginnen te verschijnen. en Hamas reageert op het evacuatiebevel met: "We condemn Israel’s latest threats to evacuate all of Rafah and displace the remaining residents—an apparent prelude to further escalation against our people. These actions risk worsening the already catastrophic conditions in Gaza. We urge the international community and mediators to act immediately and pressure Israel to halt the evacuation threats."
Hamas verloor door recente Israëlische luchtaanvallen weer een hele reeks aan hoge functionarissen en ligt bestuurlijk even volledig in de touwen. Krant Asharq Al-Awsat schrijft over Hamas' huidige toestand:
"Asharq Al-Awsat has observed growing administrative disarray in Gaza, exacerbated by Israeli assassinations and the disappearance of key Hamas officials, some of whom have gone into hiding or switched off their phones. This has disrupted the work of police forces, security agencies, and even the Ministry of Education (...) Additionally, government employees, including those in Hamas’ political and military wings, have not received salaries or financial stipends—something the group had maintained even throughout 15 months of war and previous ceasefires.
Some analysts see Hamas’ current struggles as a sign of growing weakness under intense Israeli military pressure. However, Hamas insiders reject this notion. Senior Hamas sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that while the group is experiencing difficulties in managing certain affairs due to relentless Israeli targeting, it remains strong and cohesive. The sources admitted that political and military leaders still inside Gaza have been forced into hiding, but they insist that Hamas’ authority will be restored once a ceasefire is secured."
En daar komt nu dus nog een nieuw IDF-grondoffensief overheen. Beeld van Hamas' meest recente gijzelaarsvideo's na de breek.
Beelden van voorbereidende luchtaanvallen eergisteren
The Israeli military says it expanded its ground offensive in the southern Gaza Strip in the past few hours.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 29, 2025
Troops pushed into the al-Jneina neighborhood of Rafah, as part of efforts to expand a buffer zone along the borders of the Strip, the IDF says.
Amid the operation, the… pic.twitter.com/PrCIqJnWiO
Nieuwe Hamas-gijzelaarsvideo's van afgelopen week
“I am prisoner number 21.” “I am prisoner number 22.”— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 24, 2025
Make no mistake. Hamas is numbering the Israeli hostages like the Nazis numbered Jews during the Holocaust to invoke the deepest Jewish trauma. It’s pure evil.
Say their NAMES: Elkana Bohbot. Yosef-Haim Ohana.
They are… pic.twitter.com/CyeQRTnrVj
The family of Elkana Bohbot gave permission to publish the propaganda video released by Hamas a short time ago.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 29, 2025
Statement from Elkana's family:
"We are anxious and worried. How much longer can Elkana survive in the hell of Gaza?
We implore the Israeli public in the strongest… pic.twitter.com/oaWedwJlzI
Gisteren nog: Fijn suikerfeest!
"عيدٌ بأيّ حالٍ عُدتَ يا عيد؟" عيد الفطر للفرح… بس في ناس اختاروا يحوّلوه لحزن #حماس خطفت #رمضان، وخنقت العيد #عيد_مبارك pic.twitter.com/Pi3RsBhj3k— كابتن إيلا Captain Ella (@CaptainElla1) March 30, 2025
