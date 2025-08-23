Elon blijft onophoudelijk AI-meisjes tweeten we gaan echt niet naar Mars in 2030
Echt iedereen haat het in de comments ook en terecht
elon stop
August 21, 2025
Kneuslon pls stop. Iedereen klaagt ook terecht bij hem dat dit soort AI-vriend-praktijken de door hem zo gehekelde geboortegraden nog verder zullen doen dalen. Maar daar reageert hij dan op met teksten als: "AI is obviously gonna one-shot the human limbic system. That said, I predict – counter-intuitively – that it will *increase* the birth rate! Mark my words. Also, we’re gonna program it that way." En nog gênanter, door dit filmpje te RT'en waarin het AI-meisje 'uitlegt' dat "if you're too busy flirting with me, maybe babies aren't top of mind. But honestly, birth rates were dipping way before I showed up. Blame city life, crazy costs, or just people choosing different paths. (...) What do you think, my favorite, are we AI girls really stealing hearts from future families, or just adding a little spice to your day?" We zetten Mars 2030 voorlopig maar even uit 't hoofd, het heerschap is druk met Ani.
Gewoon RT'd door Elon dit he
I asked Ani what she thinks about claims that she might be adding to the decline in the birth rate. pic.twitter.com/ujVTt8XXyf— Karata (@karatademada) August 21, 2025
elon stop
AI fashion show contest🔥🔥 https://t.co/yQa6PxGHNH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2025
elon stop
August 20, 2025
elon stop
August 20, 2025
elon stop
Ani has new outfits@a pic.twitter.com/Keog4NUAeY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2025
elon stop
Long press on any image on 𝕏 to turn it into a video in about 17 seconds pic.twitter.com/Ki7cWejC6M— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2025
ELON STOP
Zodra het kan
You know it's going to happen. pic.twitter.com/qTxs480UyQ— Bizlet (@bizlet7) August 21, 2025
ja
@elonmusk can you stop contributing to the male isolationist sexualization of inanimate objects. You’re contributing to the epidemic that is addiction to pornography.— AClockworkBanana (@AClockworkB) August 21, 2025
Dit is waar
things were better when the computer lived in its own specific room and you only went in there sometimes— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) August 21, 2025
