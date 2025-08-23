Kneuslon pls stop. Iedereen klaagt ook terecht bij hem dat dit soort AI-vriend-praktijken de door hem zo gehekelde geboortegraden nog verder zullen doen dalen. Maar daar reageert hij dan op met teksten als: "AI is obviously gonna one-shot the human limbic system. That said, I predict – counter-intuitively – that it will *increase* the birth rate! Mark my words. Also, we’re gonna program it that way." En nog gênanter, door dit filmpje te RT'en waarin het AI-meisje 'uitlegt' dat "if you're too busy flirting with me, maybe babies aren't top of mind. But honestly, birth rates were dipping way before I showed up. Blame city life, crazy costs, or just people choosing different paths. (...) What do you think, my favorite, are we AI girls really stealing hearts from future families, or just adding a little spice to your day?" We zetten Mars 2030 voorlopig maar even uit 't hoofd, het heerschap is druk met Ani.