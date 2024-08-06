TOP 19 grollen over RFK's berenbiecht in het Stamcafé
HUMOR OM TE LACHEN
RFK Jr. heeft hele gekke dingen gedaan. Dat zouden wij ook doen als driekwart van omze familie
was uitgemoord door de FBI tragisch om het leven was gekomen. Hij verbaasde deze week vriend en vijand door op te biechten dat hij 10 jaar geleden een dode beer dumpte in Central Park. Razend knap hoe hij het in deze toch al zo krankzinnige campagnetijd nog voor elkaar kreeg om een nieuwe recordmeting op de WTF-o-meter neer te zetten. Het internet vroeg zich af: wat heeft deze man nog meer op zijn kerfstok?
Attentie! Lijken uit de kast en beren op de weg in deze onvervalste INHAKER TOP 19.
In willekeurige volgorde.
19
This is what I see in my mind every time I hear a new RFK Jr. story pic.twitter.com/U3zQpXTLvp— Spellgage (@spellgage) August 5, 2024
18
RFK Jr.: I should drive past that dead bear— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 4, 2024
The worm in RFK Jr’s brain: Stage a bike accident pic.twitter.com/lsuzpcHH96
17
So it’s 1999 and I’m giving JFK Jr. a flying lesson… pic.twitter.com/3BG0LHpqzq— FreddyG of The Vanquished Podcast 🍉🇵🇸 (@OrangeFreddyG) August 6, 2024
16
Reporter: Thank you for sitting down for this inter...— Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) August 5, 2024
RFK Jr: My family and I ate Jimmy Hoffa for Thanksgiving in 1975 pic.twitter.com/ZNe0fqWTeF
15
“It’s the summer of ‘94. I’m in LA and I get this panicked phone call from Al Cowlings. He asks if he can borrow my car. Well, all I have is a 1993 white Ford Bronco, but AC’s a good guy, so I say sure…” pic.twitter.com/u9JBuPQ3s5— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 5, 2024
14
Harris: we need to come together as a country— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 6, 2024
Trump: the Mexicans want asylum, they're breaking into our mental hospitals
RFK Jr: in October of 1998 I left a jar of human eyes in the fiction section of a Borders bookstore in Philadelphia
13
It's so weird how the RFK, Jr bear story is only the third worst story involving a Kennedy having a dead body in their car— Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) August 5, 2024
12
In America you have the right to bear arms. But that doesn’t mean you can toss the rest of the carcass anywhere you want.— Free Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainolution) August 5, 2024
11
no one:— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 5, 2024
rfk jr: ok fine i’ll admit it. remember malaysia flight 370? well,
10
“So, I’m at this convenience store in Minneapolis at the height of COVID, and I asked this guy in line if he can break a $20… little did he know, the $20 was a fake.” pic.twitter.com/7qh0VlPiTV— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 6, 2024
9
https://t.co/82t2EI0FZ4 pic.twitter.com/DhvXmTGf1y— ceeks’ wins (@70Ceeks) August 5, 2024
7
“So it’s 2021, my first time captaining a container ship, and we’re heading for the Suez Canal…” pic.twitter.com/QG1i9Kmp8B— jess 🏳️🌈💜🖤💫 (@elsecaller_) August 6, 2024
6
rfk jr: …so you could be forgiven for assuming it’d feel good as fuck to put your dick in the little vacuum tube at the bank. but trust me when i say, nothing could be further from the truth— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 5, 2024
debate moderator: sir, the question was “can you please stop chewing on the microphone”
5
"So the year is 1986, I'm at a nuclear plant near this little town in Ukraine...." pic.twitter.com/UABToans30— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 5, 2024
4
Cashier: Sir, this lane is for 10 items or less.— B'omarr Punk 🏴 (@BomarrPunk) August 5, 2024
RFK Jr.: Until age 13 I used Aunt Rosemary’s skull as a piggy bank. The lobotomy hole was big enough for silver dollars with uncle Jack’s face on em
3
nobody:— Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) August 5, 2024
rfk jr: I stole screws from the challenger
2
“So it’s 2019 and I’m in the Wuhan Province at a wet market…” pic.twitter.com/mNDE17M6Ye— Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) August 5, 2024
1
RFK Jr was going to eat road-killed bear meat and then he wonders how those worms got into his brain https://t.co/PvanCvP7jt— Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) August 5, 2024
