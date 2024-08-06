achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

TOP 19 grollen over RFK's berenbiecht in het Stamcafé

HUMOR OM TE LACHEN

RFK Jr. heeft hele gekke dingen gedaan. Dat zouden wij ook doen als driekwart van omze familie was uitgemoord door de FBI tragisch om het leven was gekomen. Hij verbaasde deze week vriend en vijand door op te biechten dat hij 10 jaar geleden een dode beer dumpte in Central Park. Razend knap hoe hij het in deze toch al zo krankzinnige campagnetijd nog voor elkaar kreeg om een nieuwe recordmeting op de WTF-o-meter neer te zetten. Het internet vroeg zich af: wat heeft deze man nog meer op zijn kerfstok?

Attentie! Lijken uit de kast en beren op de weg in deze onvervalste INHAKER TOP 19.

In willekeurige volgorde.

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Tags: stamcafe, beer, rfk jr.
@Zorro | 06-08-24 | 22:00 | 451 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Meehuilen met Harry Mens in het Stamcafé

Een tegenvaller voor iedereen waar ook ter wereld, die dacht, dat hij een kans maakte

@Ronaldo | 25-07-24 | 22:00 | 591 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl|Blog