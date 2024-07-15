The Saudi Arabian 🇸🇦 media hosts Fatah (Palestinian Authority) leaders, and both are justifying the Israeli massacres against the displaced families in the Mawasi Khan Younis tents. In this video, Fatah leader Munir Al-Jaghoub justifies the Israeli crimes and massacres against… pic.twitter.com/HXfDWYenG2

Het hoofd van het PA-mediabureau Munir al-Jaghoub (wiki) zei in een interview met een Saoedische tv-zender: "If Hamas wanted to fight face-to-face with Israel, it would’ve done so in areas where the army is located, and not in places where there are people. Hamas is actually hiding between the residents to protect and save itself." Na kritiek van Hamas, die de PA van Israëlische collaboratie beschuldigde, trok hij zijn commentaar terug en verontschuldigde zich.

Maar vervolgens reageerde PA-president Mahmoud Abbas (88!) in het 19e jaar van zijn vierjarige termijn met:

"The Palestinian presidency condemns the slaughter and holds the Israeli government fully responsible, also the U.S. administration that provides all kinds of support to the occupation and its crimes." Maar vervolgde met: "The presidency sees that by escaping national unity, and providing free pretexts to the occupation state, the Hamas movement is a partner in bearing legal, moral and political responsibility for the continuation of the Israeli war of genocide in Gaza Strip."

Daarin legt hij voor het eerst in zulke nadrukkelijke taal een deel van de verantwoordelijkheid voor Gaza's leed waar het uiteindelijk thuishoort: bij Hamas zelf. Zou het allemaal iets te maken hebben met het recent onthulde plan Gaza na de oorlog over te dragen aan die door Amerika getrainde PA-vredesmacht van 2.500 man?