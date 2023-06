Lying, dying, screaming in pain

Begging, pleading, bullets drop like rain

Mines explode, pain sheers through your brain

Radical amputation, this is insane

Fly swatter stakes drive through your chest

Spikes impale you as you're forced off the crest

Soldier of misfortune hunting with bated breath

A vile smell, like tasting death

Dead bodies, dying and wounded litter the city streets

Shattered glass, bits of clothing and human deceit

Dying in terror, blood's cheap, it's everywhere

Mandatory suicide, massacre on the front line