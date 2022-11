I’m not talking about the fact that Trump holds what I consider reprehensible policy views or even the fact that he engaged in several acts, including an attempt to overturn a national election, that can reasonably be described as seditious. Clearly, most of the G.O.P. is OK with all of that.

I’m talking instead about the evident perception by many Republicans that Trump is a strong leader, when he is in reality extraordinarily weak.

Trump, however, comes across as 76 going on a very bratty 14. He veers, sometimes in consecutive sentences, between cringeworthy boasting (what kind of person describes himself as a stable genius?) and whining, between bombast and self-pity.

On foreign policy, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un played Trump for a fool with empty reassurances about denuclearization. China’s Xi Jinping did much the same over trade, getting Trump to pause his tariff hikes in return for a promise to buy U.S. goods that proved entirely empty.

In short, Trump’s performance in office was feeble — especially compared with that of his successor.

President Biden didn’t get everything he wanted on domestic policy, but he did get a major infrastructure bill and, in the Inflation Reduction Act, both unprecedented spending to fight climate change and a significant strengthening of health care. And Democrats’ unexpectedly strong showing in the midterms probably ensures that these policy successes will endure.

Etc etc, ook hoe Biden wel effectief optreedt in Oekraïne. Enfin, je kunt het zelf verder lezen:

www.nytimes.com/2022/11/14/opinion/do...

Nu zullen er natuurlijk extreem rechtse mensen hier zijn die Paul Krugman te links vinden, maar daar luisteren we alleen naar als ze ook the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography of een vergelijkbare prijs hebben gewonnen.