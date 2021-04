Dit Deuggeleuter wordt zeker niet zo breed gedeeld als lijkt, Sarkozy's minister van justitie (2007-2009), Algerijnse migrant, vrouw, ex-moslim en huidige burgemeester van Parijs' zevende arrondissement ondersteund de brief.

En daar zullen veel volgen.

"What is written in this letter is a reality," Mayor Rachida Dati of Paris' 7th arrondissement told France Info radio. "When you have a country plagued by urban guerrilla warfare, when you have a constant and high terrorist threat, when you have increasingly glaring and flagrant inequalities ... we cannot say that the country is doing well."

"The hour is grave, France is in peril," reads the letter, adding that failure to act against the "suburban hordes" would lead to "civil war" and deaths "in the thousands."