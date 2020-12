Nu weet ik alweer waar ik dit documentairebedrijf van ken:

Frans papzak Timmermans!

"THE EUROPEAN

'The European' is a behind-the-scenes portrait of Frans Timmermans. Filmmaker Dirk-Jan Roeleven follows him for nearly two years, from his appointment as Vice-President of the European Commission in 2014 to the Brexit referendum. As he is filmed in taxis, planes and cheerless hotel rooms, he talks openly about his assertiveness and the qualities of a good diplomat. After the screening, journalist Marcia Luyten discusses the making of the film with director Dirk Jan Roeleven.

En ook dat is betaald met ons filmfonds.

Wanneer krijgt Wilders zijn bejubelende docu?