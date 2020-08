Dees had ik ook al op een andere site geplaatst:

Linkse LamLulletjes,

nu hoor je het eens van iemand anders:

Stevie Wonder - You haven't done nothing

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SEGHvLElxc

We are amazed but not amused

By all the things you say that you'll do

Though much concerned but not involved

With decisions that are made by you

But we are sick and tired of hearing your song

Tellin' how you are gonna change right from wrong

'Cause if you really want to hear our views

You haven't done nothin'

It's not too cool to be ridiculed

But you brought this upon yourself

The world is tired of pacifier

We want the truth and nothing else

And we are sick and tired of hearing your song

Tellin' how you are gonna change right from wrong

'Cause if you really want to hear our views

You haven't done nothin'

We would not care to wake up to the nightmare

That's becomin' real life,

But when misled who knows a person's mind

Can turn as cold as ice,

Why do you keep on making us hear your song

Tellin' us how you are changin' right from wrong

'Cause if you really want to hear our views

You haven't done nothin'