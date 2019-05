@De Libertariër | 02-05-19 | 12:35: TER INFO

"Skepctic Science: The Cook et al. (2013) 97% consensus result is robust.

Climate myth:

97% consensus on human-caused global warming has been disproven.

Cooks ’97% consensus’ disproven by a new peer reviewed paper

showing major math errors (Anthony Watts [WUWT]).

What the science says:

The 97% consensus has been independently confirmed by a number

of different approaches and lines of evidence."

> skepticalscience.com/97-percent-conse...

"The overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that humans

are causing climate change. How do we know that? This video covers

several studies showing the high levels of agreement about

anthropogenic global warming among scientists, and concludes by

debunking the infamous 'Global Warming Petition Project.'"

Video: "UQx DENIAL101x 1.2.2.1 Consensus of Scientists" (6:57)

> www.youtube.com/watch&v=WAqR9mLJr...

Alle details van dat onderzoek waarin de consensus van 97% nog eens werd bevestigd zijn hier te vinden (inclusief een pdf-bestand):

> iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/17...

"Abstract

The consensus that humans are causing recent global warming is shared by 90%–100% of publishing climate scientists according to six independent studies by co-authors of this paper. Those results are consistent with the 97% consensus reported by Cook et al (Environ. Res. Lett. 8 024024) based on 11 944 abstracts of research papers, of which 4014 took a position on the cause of recent global warming. A survey of authors of those papers (N = 2412 papers) also supported a 97% consensus.

Tol (2016 Environ. Res. Lett. 11 048001) comes to a different conclusion using results from surveys of non-experts such as economic geologists and a self-selected group of those who reject the consensus. We demonstrate that this outcome is not unexpected because the level of consensus correlates with expertise in climate science. At one point, Tol also reduces the apparent consensus by assuming that abstracts that do not explicitly state the cause of global warming ('no position') represent non-endorsement, an approach that if applied elsewhere would reject consensus on well-established theories such as plate tectonics.

We examine the available studies and conclude that the finding of 97% consensus in published climate research is robust and consistent with other surveys of climate scientists and peer-reviewed studies."