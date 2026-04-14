Zelensky presenteert Robowars: 'voor eerste keer vijandelijke positie volledig ingenomen door grondrobots, we gaan deze industrie exporteren'
Voorland!
Honestly, it’s hilarious that Ukrainians named one of their long-range missiles “Palyanytsia”—a famously unpronounceable word for russians and the name of a traditional Ukrainian bread.— Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 13, 2026
On Monday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is now producing millions of FPV drones per year. He… pic.twitter.com/NNBTlTmpPw
We kennen het voorval waar Zelensky naar verwijst, zeer waarschijnlijk namelijk deze video waarin Russische soldaten zich overgeven aan een Oekraïense grondrobot met een Browning M2 .50 cal erop geschroefd. En weer later zagen we deze drone-video waarin een Russische soldaat daadwerkelijk gedood wordt door het genoemde wapenplatform. Maar goed, met Poetins driedaagse speciale militaire operatie van 1.446 dagen heeft hij dus een vijandelijk epicentrum van militaire vernieuwing aan z'n grens gecreëerd. En nu willen ze internationaal: "As early as this week, we will have talks with the Europeans — negotiations on creating a joint air defense system," he said. "I am confident: either Ukraine will become an integral part of the European security system, or some in Europe risk becoming part of the 'Russian world.'" Dat laatste is natuurlijk helemaal niet waar, maar goed, veel beeld onderstaand.
‼️ ZELENSKYY: For the first time in the war, an enemy position was captured entirely by ground robotic systems and drones - without any infantry. A robot entered the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier and took the positions.— Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 13, 2026
«The future is here, on the battlefield, and… pic.twitter.com/maqECUunEj
‼️ ZELENSKYY: When it comes to security in the Strait of Hormuz, those doing the talking haven’t actually carried out such operations themselves. If partners offer Ukraine equal cooperation, it could be helpful, as Ukraine has real experience in the Black Sea.— Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 13, 2026
“When people talk… pic.twitter.com/fqyTHI57es
‼️ZELENSKYY: We will not sell our weapons like we did in the 1990s. Instead, we will share our knowledge and expertise in exchange for long-term, mutually beneficial security partnerships with Ukraine.— Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 13, 2026
“We're building new partnerships on weapons differently than in the nineties… pic.twitter.com/ejKR4hWIyj
‼️ ZELENSKYY: Ukraine and other European countries are about to create a joint air defense system.— Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 13, 2026
“This week we'll talk with Europeans about creating a joint air defense system. I'm certain: either Ukraine becomes part of Europe's security system, or some in Europe risk… pic.twitter.com/WuJA4BEg6J
‼️ZELENSKYY: Agreements with Middle Eastern countries include annual funding for Ukraine and the provision of weapons we currently lack.— Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 13, 2026
“Long-term security agreements in the Middle East mean annual funding for our country, fuel that Ukraine needs amid global instability. This… pic.twitter.com/kTZNBttwxu
The capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry mean millions of FPV drones per year, our deep strikes, our interceptors, and millions of shells. Ukraine has its own long-range missile weapons. Not just in development, but a real force already at work. Flamingo and Ruta, Peklo and… pic.twitter.com/6LCeIpIuuZ— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026
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