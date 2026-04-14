Honestly, it’s hilarious that Ukrainians named one of their long-range missiles “Palyanytsia”—a famously unpronounceable word for russians and the name of a traditional Ukrainian bread. On Monday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is now producing millions of FPV drones per year. He… pic.twitter.com/NNBTlTmpPw

We kennen het voorval waar Zelensky naar verwijst, zeer waarschijnlijk namelijk deze video waarin Russische soldaten zich overgeven aan een Oekraïense grondrobot met een Browning M2 .50 cal erop geschroefd. En weer later zagen we deze drone-video waarin een Russische soldaat daadwerkelijk gedood wordt door het genoemde wapenplatform. Maar goed, met Poetins driedaagse speciale militaire operatie van 1.446 dagen heeft hij dus een vijandelijk epicentrum van militaire vernieuwing aan z'n grens gecreëerd. En nu willen ze internationaal: "As early as this week, we will have talks with the Europeans — negotiations on creating a joint air defense system," he said. "I am confident: either Ukraine will become an integral part of the European security system, or some in Europe risk becoming part of the 'Russian world.'" Dat laatste is natuurlijk helemaal niet waar, maar goed, veel beeld onderstaand.