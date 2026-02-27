Britse GroenLinks doet reclame in Urdu, na ophef in Bengaals 'om rechts te trollen', wint plaatselijke verkiezing, krijgt nieuwe parlementszetel
Een one-issuepartij en het issue is vooroorlogse capitulatie
The right wing trolls hated seeing our campaign video in Urdu.— Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) February 24, 2026
So here it is in Bangla instead.
I love our party! 💚🙌🏼 https://t.co/contmwgRqq
Een reddeloos verloren land tenzij de partij Restore Britain van Rupert Lowe de absolute macht verkrijgt. Maar goed, zo zet de door links aangemoedigde Balkanisering dus voort totdat er niet langer van een land gesproken kan worden, maar enkel van een eindeloze serie aan etnoculturele enclaves, uiteraard onderhouden door een steeds hogere belastingdruk op een steeds kleinere groep rendabelen, geïnd door een regentenklasse die zal blijven volharden dat er nog altijd zoiets bestaat als een nationale staat. ONDERTITELDE VERSIE (in het Engels) na de breek.
En uiteraard wierp het z'n tribale vruchten af, want de Greens wonnen deze plaatselijke verkiezing in Gorton and Denton. En natuurlijk ging dat volledig langs etnische breuklijnen en op z'n Pakistaans. Zelfs de BBC schrijft: "Election observers have raised concerns about "extremely high" levels of family voting in the Gorton and Denton by-election. Family voting is where a family member is seen to be influencing somebody else's vote, for example by entering the polling booth with them." En nu is Hannah Spencer parlementslid.
Tegen iedereen die dit islamitische kolonialisme doorziet wordt nu natuurlijk de lijn ingezet: 'moslims stemmen massaal op een joodse homo en blanke vrouw, zie je nou hoe tolerant ze zijn!' Trap er niet in.
England/Britain has a civilisational-ending problem with brainwashed young women voting for national suicide. pic.twitter.com/63c1wVo6mg— Paul Weston (@PWestoff) February 27, 2026
In het Bengaals
Hi Sarah, have you seen our Bangla video? https://t.co/n3MDxm4aRm— Mothin Ali (@MothinAli) February 24, 2026
Door derde partij in het Engels ondertiteld, zodat zelfs u het begrijpt
(For ease of reference, I have added captions to the video)— Momus Najmi (@theworldofmomus) February 23, 2026
Narrator: On 26th of February, a criminal/tyrant politician can win the seat for Gorton and Denton, if we don't vote Green to stop Reform.
Hannah: My name is Hannah Spencer, I am the candidate for Green.
Narrator… pic.twitter.com/MIwBYSsOXM
Pakistanen lieten Brits meisje verkrachten door hond, filmden het en sloten weddenschappen
"She was raped by a dog, filmed, and forced to watch the footage as the men placed bets." https://t.co/czt9TkBU7s— Jonathan Wong (@WONGthink) February 23, 2026
Dit schuim moet verdwijnen
For those at the back of the room - there's no link between grooming gangs, any particular race, religion or culture!— Mothin Ali (@MothinAli) December 10, 2025
To pretend that being called out for echoing Reform is somehow being attacked is a very shallow way of trying to avoid scrutiny.
Apologies needed for this… https://t.co/YqfbPdCCqb
Massale deportaties zijn de humane optie
🚨“Integration has failed,” say some local residents of Whitechapel.— Samara Gill (@SamaramGill) February 24, 2026
In a series of interviews, a striking number went further, insisting that “people who oppose Islam should be LOCKED up.” That may be their view but it is not, and has never been, the position of British law.… pic.twitter.com/AuSXml72g3
Naast talloze family votes ook dit soort overtredingen
🚨NEW: A Green party canvasser was seen campaigning outside a polling station early today, violating electoral law— GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) February 26, 2026
[@sirwg202110] pic.twitter.com/q8WtYcIojg
BBC is reporting high levels of “family voting” in the Gorton by-election.— LeeKuanYewRespecter (@LeeRespecter) February 26, 2026
Family voting is where individual’s votes are unduly influenced by strong patriarchal household structures, limited English proficiency, high dependence on a single family decision-maker, close-knit… pic.twitter.com/uZMNveKst8
🚨NEW: Sky News' Sam Coates: "I tried to speak to a number of members of the South Asian community. Women turned to me and said, "No, my husband deals with that." pic.twitter.com/kv8Tzl4YFH— GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) February 27, 2026
Dit is waar
A group with no in-group preference invites conquest and will inevitably be assimilated by any out-group that maintains a stronger one.— Jonathan Wong (@WONGthink) February 27, 2026
Multiculturalism is a misnomer for multicolonialism. https://t.co/E8g61ziKVl
Dit is de lijn tegen iedereen die het doorziet:
The fascists don’t understand those they hate.— Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) February 27, 2026
British Muslims just voted for a working white woman dog-breeder led by a gay Jewish man who defends trans rights.
Meanwhile, the fascists are accusing Muslims of wanting to ban dogs and force burqas on women.
Twitter is not real
Almost feel sorry for the haters who are trying to spin Muslims voting for a woman in a party led by a gay Jewish man is evidence of Islamist sectarianism 😂— Salma Yaqoob (@SalmaYaqoob) February 27, 2026
In fact it’s evidence of genuine tolerance, rejection of superficial identity politics and ability to prioritise…
It's a Green Party in Gorton and Denton— Mothin Ali (@MothinAli) February 26, 2026
Vote Hannah Spencer
Vote Green 💚 pic.twitter.com/3veNkvpJc0
Ondertussen
It’s also been defaced with an inverted red triangle.— David Wolfson (@DXW_KC) February 27, 2026
And we know what that means. https://t.co/vVF6uL4SyX
De Groene toekomst
The Green Party has surpassed Labour and is now the biggest left-wing party in the UK.— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) February 27, 2026
This is their deputy leader Mothin Ali, a radical Bangladeshi Muslim who likes to scream Allahu Akbar, and whose wife wears a burqa.
Does this look like someone with ‘progressive’ values? pic.twitter.com/PkXOEAVEIB
