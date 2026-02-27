achtergrond

Britse GroenLinks doet reclame in Urdu, na ophef in Bengaals 'om rechts te trollen', wint plaatselijke verkiezing, krijgt nieuwe parlementszetel

Een one-issuepartij en het issue is vooroorlogse capitulatie

Een reddeloos verloren land tenzij de partij Restore Britain van Rupert Lowe de absolute macht verkrijgt. Maar goed, zo zet de door links aangemoedigde Balkanisering dus voort totdat er niet langer van een land gesproken kan worden, maar enkel van een eindeloze serie aan etnoculturele enclaves, uiteraard onderhouden door een steeds hogere belastingdruk op een steeds kleinere groep rendabelen, geïnd door een regentenklasse die zal blijven volharden dat er nog altijd zoiets bestaat als een nationale staat. ONDERTITELDE VERSIE (in het Engels) na de breek.

En uiteraard wierp het z'n tribale vruchten af, want de Greens wonnen deze plaatselijke verkiezing in Gorton and Denton. En natuurlijk ging dat volledig langs etnische breuklijnen en op z'n Pakistaans. Zelfs de BBC schrijft: "Election observers have raised concerns about "extremely high" levels of family voting in the Gorton and Denton by-election. Family voting is where a family member is seen to be influencing somebody else's vote, for example by entering the polling booth with them." En nu is Hannah Spencer parlementslid.

Tegen iedereen die dit islamitische kolonialisme doorziet wordt nu natuurlijk de lijn ingezet: 'moslims stemmen massaal op een joodse homo en blanke vrouw, zie je nou hoe tolerant ze zijn!' Trap er niet in.

In het Bengaals

Door derde partij in het Engels ondertiteld, zodat zelfs u het begrijpt

Pakistanen lieten Brits meisje verkrachten door hond, filmden het en sloten weddenschappen

Dit schuim moet verdwijnen

Massale deportaties zijn de humane optie

Naast talloze family votes ook dit soort overtredingen

Dit is waar

Dit is de lijn tegen iedereen die het doorziet:

Ondertussen

De Groene toekomst

Tags: Greens, GroenLinks, Engeland
@Spartacus | 27-02-26 | 14:59 | 224 reacties

