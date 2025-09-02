Komiek Graham Linehan (wiki) is de maker van serie Father Ted, en een van die komieken die de Rowling-afslag genomen heeft. Dat komt meestal neer op: niet heel grappig, maar heeft technisch wel gelijk. En ook dat mag dus niet meer, want het heerschap is bij terugkomst in 'zijn' land aangehouden door vijf agenten wegens de drie onderstaande tweets. Hij is vervolgens vrijgelaten op één borgvoorwaarde, namelijk dat hij niet Twittert zolang hij in zijn eigen land verblijft. Linehan tekent het voorval als volgt op:

"The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets. (...) Entirely professional and even kind, but most had absolutely no idea what any of this was about. (...) They even arranged for a van to meet me on the tarmac so I didn't have to be perp-walked through the airport like a terrorist. Small mercies."

Nja, tot zo ver een beetje z'n arrestatie. Wat volgt is z'n verhoor op het politiebureau na een middagdutje in een politiecel.

"Later, during the interview itself, the tone shifted. The officer conducting it asked about each of the terrible tweets in turn, with the sort of earnest intensity usually reserved for discussing something serious like… oh, I dunno—crime? I explained that the ‘punch’ tweet was a serious point made with a joke. (...)

I explained that the ‘punch’ tweet was a serious point made with a joke. Men who enter women’s spaces ARE abusers and they need to be challenged every time. The ‘punch in the bollocks’ bit was about the height difference between men and women, the bollocks being closer to punch level for a woman defending her rights and certainly not a call to violence. (Not one of my best as one of the female officers said “We’re not THAT small”).