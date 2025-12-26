Aanvallen VS op islamitische terroristen Nigeria, Trump had ze gewaarschuwd
'Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper'
Footage released earlier tonight by the U.S. Department of Defense, showing the launch of a BGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile (TLAM) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117), positioned in the Eastern Atlantic, against ISIS… pic.twitter.com/tFRArX4XT9— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 26, 2025
Niks kerstiger dan wat christenen beschermen en laat dat nou PRECIES zijn wat de vredesduif in Nigeria heeft gedaan. De Verenigde Staten hebben vannacht aanvallen uitgevoerd op Islamitische Haat, ook wel bekend als 'ISIS Terrorist Scum'. POWERFUL AND DEADLY! Het Pentagon heeft beelden vrijgegeven van een Tomahawk (wil Zelensky ook graag hebben) die van de USS Paul Ignatius wordt afgevuurd. Trump: "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues." Dat is: duidelijke taal. Inclusief kerstgroet! Makkers, wat een leven. Wat een man.
"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/AUUmTMABSs— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 26, 2025
At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State.— U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) (@USAfricaCommand) December 26, 2025
Fantastic news! Hit them hard, ISIS must be eradicated. The slaughtering of Christians in Nigeria must end! 👍#Nigeria #ISIS @POTUS @DeptofWar https://t.co/yzXHh7PKTt— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 26, 2025
