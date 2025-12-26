achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Aanvallen VS op islamitische terroristen Nigeria, Trump had ze gewaarschuwd

'Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper'

Niks kerstiger dan wat christenen beschermen en laat dat nou PRECIES zijn wat de vredesduif in Nigeria heeft gedaan. De Verenigde Staten hebben vannacht aanvallen uitgevoerd op Islamitische Haat, ook wel bekend als 'ISIS Terrorist Scum'. POWERFUL AND DEADLY! Het Pentagon heeft beelden vrijgegeven van een Tomahawk (wil Zelensky ook graag hebben) die van de USS Paul Ignatius wordt afgevuurd. Trump: "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues." Dat is: duidelijke taal. Inclusief kerstgroet! Makkers, wat een leven. Wat een man.

Heb je 'm

Geert ook wakker

Tags: trump, isis, nigeria
@Mosterd | 26-12-25 | 08:00 | 469 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Sad. BBC censureert lezing Rutger Bregman

BBC, the most censorious public broadcaster in British history

@Ronaldo | 25-11-25 | 14:55 | 120 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|stukken|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.