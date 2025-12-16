Oké je wordt als journalist naar Trumps Witte Huis gestuurd om de situatie daar gedurende 2025 een beetje te volgen aan de hand van gesprekjes met de stafchef, degene die na Trump zo'n beetje de baas is, om zo toch iets van een schets te maken van het reilen en zeilen aldaar - en dan is, Trump en zijn relatie met de pers kennende, uiteraard het eerste wat je denkt: saai, hier valt niks te halen, die houdt haar klep tegen de pers, rangen gesloten, paar kwootjes over hoe geweldig Trump is natuurlijk en dat is het dan'. Nou... NIETS VAN DAT ALLES toen Chris Whipple van Vanity Fair aanklopte bij de stafchef in kwestie: Susie Wiles. Een ervaren rot en 'de vrouw achter Trump' die de boel strak, kalm en draaiende houdt zoals het een goed stafchef betaamt. Maar nogmaals: NIETS VAN DAT ALLES, want ja, het kan niet allemaal gesmeerd lopen, zelfs niet bij Trump en de zijnen; en terwijl Susie Wiles lekker liep te vloeken, te mopperen en te tieren over wat misging en eens hardop zei wat ze nou écht vindt van die bende in het Witte Huis, stond die verdomde Chris Whipple toevallig telkens naast haar. Handig Susie, loslippige ouwe kakeltante die je d'r bent. Het resulteerde in een vandaag gepubliceerd megastuk in twee delen, waarin Susie wordt geciteerd over Trump, zijn getrouwen en zijn beleid, wat ze allemaal compleet de grond in boort. Lees hier deel I en hier deel II als u niks te doen heeft met de feestdagen. Lees hieronder een paar overheerlijke, zoetsappige amuses, uitgebraakt door Susie, en zie ook haar ongelooflijk zwakke reactie óp deze even schitterende als bijzondere publicatie. SMULSTUK = SMULLEN.

Susie over Trump: "has an alcoholic’s personality"

Susie over Vance: "who’s been a conspiracy theorist for a decade…. For years"

Susie over Trumps claim dat Clinton op Epsteins eiland was: "There is no evidence"

Susie over de door Trump en Musk weggekettingzaagde ontwikkelingstak USAID: "Because I think anybody that pays attention to government and has ever paid attention to USAID believed, as I did, that they do very good work."

Susie over Elon Musk: “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are."

Over het bovenstaande interviewde The New York Times Susie ook nog even. Daar kwam dit uit: "In the interview with The Times on Monday, Ms. Wiles took issue with the quote attributed to her about his drug use. “That’s ridiculous,” she said. “I wouldn’t have said it and I wouldn’t know.” But Mr. Whipple played a tape for The Times in which she could be heard saying it."

Susie over Attorney General Pam Bondi en hoe zij omging met de vrijgave van de Epstein files: "I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this. First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk."

Susie over Trumps Venezuela-strategie: "He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle. And people way smarter than me on that say that he will."

Susie over Trump over Poetin: "Donald Trump thinks he wants the whole country [Oekraïne, red]."

Vrouw, vrouw, vrouw, hoelang ze nog voor Trump zal werken is de vraag, maar voor het komende jaar zouden we haar toch wel een tip willen geven, als goed voornemen voor 2026: WAKE UP LITTLE SUSIE!