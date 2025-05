So, Kneecap’s Liam O’Hanna has today been rightly charged under the Terrorism Act for proudly waving a Hezbollah flag at a gig. Yes, the same Hezbollah that's on the UK’s terror list. And this is all after chanting “Kill your local MP” and “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” on stage, pure… pic.twitter.com/GdqMFrX7PV