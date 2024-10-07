Mossad runde explosieve pieper/portofoon-verkoop aan Hezbollah MET WINST, luisterde er 9 JAAR mee af voorafgaand aan ontsteking
not beating the allegations
Mossad running their exploding beeper operation at a profit is the most Jewish thing I’ve ever read https://t.co/yWHLYKxF3D— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) October 6, 2024
Te leuk om niet in te koppen, maar naar de letter is alleen bekend dat Hezbollah keurig betaald heeft voor de pagers en portofoons. En daaruit durven we te concluderen dat daarvoor gewoon een onverdacht, marktconform en daarmee winstgevend bedrag betaald is. The Washington Post schrijft het na een onderzoek en rondgang langs Israëlische, Amerikaanse en Midden-Oosterse officials als volgt op:
"Hezbollah’s leaders were so impressed they bought 5,000 of them and began handing them out to mid-level fighters and support personnel in February. (...) In an irony that would not become clear for many months, Hezbollah would end up indirectly paying the Israelis for the tiny bombs that would kill or wound many of its operatives.
(...) The marketing official, a woman whose identity and nationality officials declined to reveal, was a former Middle East sales representative for the Taiwanese firm who had established her own company and acquired a license to sell a line of pagers that bore the Apollo brand."
Tuurlijk, verrekend met alle operationele kosten waarmee de Mossad dit infiltratie-technische meesterwerk klaarspeelde, kan er natuurlijk onmogelijk winst gemaakt zijn op de verkoop. Maar gun ons nou ook eenmalig een verzetje in de titel.
Is ook weer zo
Die ongenoemde vrouw die het apparatuur 'zonder medeweten van het Mossad-plan' aan Hezbollah verkocht is overigens de 49-jarige Italiaans-Hongaarse Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono. Ze heeft een PhD in deeltjesfysica, spreekt zeven talen, schilder naaktportretten en deed jarenlang 'humanitair werk' in Afrika en Europa. Zeldzaam onverdacht!
Ook schrijft The Washington Post dat de piepers pas in 2022 aan Hezbollah verkocht werden, maar de portofoons al in 2015 en ze daarmee gewoon 9 jaar lang doodleuk meeluisterden:
"The mobile two-way radios contained oversized battery packs, a hidden explosive and a transmission system that gave Israel complete access to Hezbollah communications. For nine years, the Israelis contented themselves with eavesdropping on Hezbollah, the officials said, while reserving the option to turn the walkie-talkies into bombs in a future crisis."
Kunt u zich voorstellen met welke innovaties dat land zou komen als het niet zo'n groot deel van hun intellectuele kapitaal hoefde te besteden aan die omringende doodscultussen?
Want zelfs mét deze omstandigheden zijn ze amper bij de te houden:
"How is it that Israel—a country of 7.1 million people, only sixty years old, surrounded by enemies, in a constant state of war since its founding, with no natural resources—produces more start-up companies on a per capita basis than large, peaceful, and stable nations and regions like Japan, China, India, Korea, Canada, and all of Europe?"
De verkoopster uit het verhaal
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Hevige explosies Beiroet: 'Hashem Safieddine, mogelijke opvolger Nasrallah, doelwit'
De cuckstoel van Hezbollah blijft mogelijk nog even vrij
De Mossad en het Israëlische leger verdienen de Nobelprijs voor de Vrede
Soep van de Week in Het StamCafé
HEZBOLLAH BEVESTIGT DOOD LEIDER NASRALLAH
Hassan Nasrallah (31 augustus 1960) gestopt met terroriseren
Chaos in Beiroet in nacht met hevige Israëlische luchtaanvallen, lot Hezbollah-leider Nasrallah nog onbekend
Terroristje leef je nog, ieaaa deejaaa
All Eyes on Libanon in het Stamcafé
Was me het dagje wel he
LIVE - Man spreekt mannen toe over plofpiepers
dat wil zeggen: de niet-omgevallen mannen