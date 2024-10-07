Mossad running their exploding beeper operation at a profit is the most Jewish thing I’ve ever read https://t.co/yWHLYKxF3D

Te leuk om niet in te koppen, maar naar de letter is alleen bekend dat Hezbollah keurig betaald heeft voor de pagers en portofoons. En daaruit durven we te concluderen dat daarvoor gewoon een onverdacht, marktconform en daarmee winstgevend bedrag betaald is. The Washington Post schrijft het na een onderzoek en rondgang langs Israëlische, Amerikaanse en Midden-Oosterse officials als volgt op:

"Hezbollah’s leaders were so impressed they bought 5,000 of them and began handing them out to mid-level fighters and support personnel in February. (...) In an irony that would not become clear for many months, Hezbollah would end up indirectly paying the Israelis for the tiny bombs that would kill or wound many of its operatives.

(...) The marketing official, a woman whose identity and nationality officials declined to reveal, was a former Middle East sales representative for the Taiwanese firm who had established her own company and acquired a license to sell a line of pagers that bore the Apollo brand."

Tuurlijk, verrekend met alle operationele kosten waarmee de Mossad dit infiltratie-technische meesterwerk klaarspeelde, kan er natuurlijk onmogelijk winst gemaakt zijn op de verkoop. Maar gun ons nou ook eenmalig een verzetje in de titel.