Nasrallah WAS 'politicus' en een islamitisch geestelijke. Hij was sinds de beginjaren (1982) actief bij Hezbollah, aanvankelijk een verzetsbeweging tegen de Israëlische inval in Libanon in 1982. Toen in 1992 de vorige Hezbollah-leider Abbas Al-Musawi uit het leven werd gehaald werd Nasrallah op voorspraak van de Iraanse ayatollah Ali Khamenei de nieuwe leider van de club. Onder zijn bewind groeide Hezbollah uit van paramilitair clubje tot een factor met politieke en (dankzij Iran) militaire macht. In 2000 boekte hij zijn grootste overwinning, toen Israël zich terugtrok uit Libanon. Onder zijn leiding werd Hezbollah door de VN uitgeroepen tot terroristische organisatie, zo gaf hij de opdracht voor diverse bomaanslagen en raketaanvallen. Zijn verblijfplaatsen, vergaderplaatsen en kwebbelplekken werden strikt geheim gehouden en waren slechts bekend bij een zeer klein clubje ingewijden. Tot gisteren. Update 10:30 - De IDF deelt beelden van de 'situation room' tijdens de aanval op de bunker waarin Nasrallah zich bevond. De operatie is ' Nieuwe Orde ' genoemd Update 10:35 - Volledige statement van de IDF onderaan dit topic, na de klik Update 10:50 - Blijkbaar waren er dus ook een aantal hooggeplaatste Iraanse vogels aanwezig in Libanon. Persclub Tasnim van de Iraanse Revolutionaire Garde communiceert nu dat generaal engbek, Esmaeil Qaani, 'all right' is. De Israëlische aanval op Beiroet is door Iran nu 'officieel' veroordeeld . Ondertussen heeft Israël geen zin in een nieuwe lading raketten: een vrachtvliegtuig vanuit Iran dat op het punt stond te landen is Beiroet is door de IDF vriendelijk doch dringend verzocht om te keren ( en zo geschiedde )

Hezbollah-terrorist Hassan Nasrallah is bij de aanval op het hoofdkwartier van Hezbollah uitgeschakeld, zo meldt de IDF in een statement. Nasrallah kwam met een aantal andere hooggeplaatste figuren van Hezbollah samen in een bunker in de dichtbevolkte wijk Dahieh in het zuiden van Beiroet, waarop de bunker met JDAM bunkerbusters onder vuur werd genomen door Israël. Na een nacht onzekerheid voor beide partijen, waarbij een statement van Hezbollah uitbleef en Israël de dood van Nasrallah probeerde te verifiëren, is er nu het verlossende woord van de IDF: hij is eraan. Prematuur, volgens Iran : "The occupying Israeli army claimed that the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the bombardment of the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday. This is while Lebanon's Hezbollah has not yet issued an official statement, and until then all claims are baseless."

The Israeli @IDF confirms that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

"The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the military says.

The IDF eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, along with Ali Karaki, the commander of the southern front in Hezbollah, and other commanders in Hezbollah.

Fighter jets of the Air Force under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence wing and the defense system, attacked the central headquarters of Hezbollah, which is located underground, under a residential building in the Dahiya area of ​​Beirut. The attack was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at the headquarters and engaged in coordinating terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel.

During the 32 years of the terrorist Hassan Nasrallah's tenure as the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and for the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist acts against the State of Israel and around the world. Nasrallah was the main decision-maker and the sole approver of strategic-systemic decisions, and sometimes also tactical decisions in the organization.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah, joined the war against the State of Israel on October 8. Since then, Hezbollah has continued its attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel, and has dragged the State of Lebanon and the entire region into escalation. The IDF will continue to harm anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the citizens of the State of Israel.