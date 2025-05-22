Twee medewerkers Israëlische ambassade VS doodgeschoten bij Joods museum, dader riep 'Free Palestine'
Foto: dader Elias Rodriguez
Van dichtbij zijn zojuist twee medewerkers van de Israëlische ambassade in Amerika doodgeschoten terwijl ze een bijeenkomst bezochten bij het Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. De dader riep 'Free Palestine'. De slachtoffers van deze laffe, gestoorde en zinloze aanslag zijn een jong stel dat binnenkort zou trouwen. Ze bezochten een evenement van The American Jewish Committee.
Update Ooggetuige tegenover CNN: dader deed in eerste instantie alsof hij getuige was en herhaalde daarna dat hij het 'voor Gaza' deed. "There were some more shots and then a guy came running into the center, and the security guards offered him water, trying to comfort him. He was kind of having erratic behavior. They figured he witnessed the shooting." Dader zou om water en een 'safe space' hebben geroepen, en daarna een keffiyeh tevoorschijn hebben gehaald en 'Free Palestine' hebben geroepen. Na arrestatie vertelde direct waar hij het wapen had achtergelaten. Deze info bleek te kloppen.
Update Dader is Elias Rodriguez uit Chicago, een links-extremistische dwaas.
Two Israeli Embassy employees were shot and kiIIed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in DC by a shooter that reportedly yelled “Free Palestine.”— AF Post (@AFpost) May 22, 2025
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/o67f7R3cqF
Beelden afgevoerde dader
🚨Attack upon Jews in Washington DC!— (((Yuval David))) (@YuvalDavid) May 22, 2025
Two Israeli Diplomat staff from @IsraelinUSA were shot and killed outside the @AJCGlobal Young Diplomats event at the @CapJewishMuseum and just before that a man barged into the building yelling “Free Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/91V4ed1nSW
Reacties
We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Our prayers are with their loved ones.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 22, 2025
This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and…
My team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office. While we’re working with MPD to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families. We will keep…— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 22, 2025
I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 22, 2025
This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy.
Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured.…
חדשות נוראיות הבוקר עם פיגוע הטרור המזעזע,— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 22, 2025
בו נרצחו שני עובדי שגרירות ישראל בוושינגטון.
נציגי מדינת ישראל מצויים תמיד ובתקופה זו בפרט בסיכון מוגבר.
שוחחתי עם שגרירנו בארה״ב יחיאל לייטר, שהגיע לזירת הפיגוע ואנו בקשר עם הרשויות האמריקאיות.
ישראל לא תכנע לטרור.
Verdachte moord op Israëlische diplomaten in Washington schreeuwde “free, free Palestine”. Alarmfase rood voor iedereen die pro-Israel want ook hier lopen dit soort gevaarlijke gekken rond. https://t.co/gPMC7tExqg— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 22, 2025
Geschokte ooggetuige doet verhaal
"It was terrible."— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2025
In an emotional interview, eyewitness John Elleson describes the Washington DC shooting: "He went right up to them — it looked like he knew them."https://t.co/oY82a3s4vE
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/VoKmiYg9As
