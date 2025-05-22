achtergrond

Twee medewerkers Israëlische ambassade VS doodgeschoten bij Joods museum, dader riep 'Free Palestine'

Foto: dader Elias Rodriguez

Van dichtbij zijn zojuist twee medewerkers van de Israëlische ambassade in Amerika doodgeschoten terwijl ze een bijeenkomst bezochten bij het Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. De dader riep 'Free Palestine'. De slachtoffers van deze laffe, gestoorde en zinloze aanslag zijn een jong stel dat binnenkort zou trouwen. Ze bezochten een evenement van The American Jewish Committee.

Update Ooggetuige tegenover CNN: dader deed in eerste instantie alsof hij getuige was en herhaalde daarna dat hij het 'voor Gaza' deed. "There were some more shots and then a guy came running into the center, and the security guards offered him water, trying to comfort him. He was kind of having erratic behavior. They figured he witnessed the shooting." Dader zou om water en een 'safe space' hebben geroepen, en daarna een keffiyeh tevoorschijn hebben gehaald en 'Free Palestine' hebben geroepen. Na arrestatie vertelde direct waar hij het wapen had achtergelaten. Deze info bleek te kloppen.
Update Dader is Elias Rodriguez uit Chicago, een links-extremistische dwaas.

Beelden afgevoerde dader

Reacties

Geschokte ooggetuige doet verhaal

Tags: antisemitisme, aanslag, terrorisme, amerika
@Schots, scheef | 22-05-25 | 06:44 | 563 reacties

Reaguursels

