Verdrietig nieuws voor alle papenootjes, overige katholieken en lezers van de Mikro-gids. De Glorieuze 266ste Leider en Soeverein Vorst van Vaticaanstad is niet meer. Paus Franciscus (artiestennaam van Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was al enige tijd ziek (dubbele longontsteking alsook astma-aanvallen) en is zojuist op paasmaandag pontificaal overleden. De Argentijnse kerkvorst is 88 (!!!) jaar geworden, was sinds Het Conclaaf van 2013 habemus papam, en was vooral bekend om zijn voorkeur voor witte pauselijke gewaden alsook de dubbele alpinopet. Het wachten is nu op... witte rook. NEXT!

Update - Kardinaal Kevin Farrell: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Update - JJ van Peperstraten: "Het voelt toch wat onwerkelijk"

Update - Schoof: "Paus Franciscus was in alles mens onder de mensen."