BIZARRE VIDEO'S. Pagers van Hezbollah ontploffen in Libanon, 1000+ gewonden
Moderne oorlogsvoering
Ho lie fuk wat nu weer. Door een (zeer vermoedelijk Israëlische) hack van het pagersysteem zijn HONDERDEN (dus niet: drie of vier, maar: honderden) leden van Hezbollah gewond geraakt. Het is niet voor het eerst dat deze truc wordt gebruikt, maar zoveel pagers tegelijkertijd is nogal nieuw. "Hundreds of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, were seriously wounded on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded, a security source told Reuters. A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel." Het internet staat vol met beelden van ontploffende pagers in handen van Hezbollah leden. Het is natuurlijk al een tijdje ongezellig daar, maar dit is wel even een andere categorie.
UPDATE 16:12 - Ook Iraanse ambassadeur in Libanon zou gewond zijn geraakt
UPDATE 16:16 - Chaos in Beiroet
UPDATE 16:18 - Meer dan 1000 gewonden volgens bronnen Reuters
UPDATE 16:26 - In dit bericht van anderhalve week geleden wordt nog uitgelegd dat bij Hezbollah mobieltjes verboden zijn, dat geldt dus niet voor deze pagers, die zouden de laatste maanden zijn geïmporteerd
UPDATE 16:33 - Wall Street Journal: "The affected pagers were from a new shipment that the group received in recent days, people familiar with the matter said."
UPDATE 16:39 - Anonieme Hezbollah-bron tegen AP: "“The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident,” the official said, without elaborating. He added that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded."
Meer beeld
The pagers attack in Lebanon; where huge numbers of Hezbollah fighters have been injured when their pagers exploded after receiving a message is among the craziest things I have seen in this new generation of warfare.— ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) September 17, 2024
Reportedly, the Israeli intelligence send a message to the… pic.twitter.com/Hgt0eYauY5
Chaos
IMPORTANT 🚨— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 17, 2024
This is a developing story, and all information is preliminary, with numbers and info subject to change.
Roughly an hour ago, Hezbollah’s encrypted pager devices began simultaneously, exploding across Lebanon, including in Damascus.
Initial reports from Lebanon… pic.twitter.com/pWpDePcFUv
Reaguursels
