Okay, zit dus ongeveer als volgt. Biden presenteerde gisteren tot ieders verrassing ineens een deal voor een wapenstilstand en zegt daarbij dat de deal die hij presenteert afkomst is van Israël. Tegelijkertijd is helemaal niet duidelijk wie uit het Israëlische oorlogskabinet akkoord is met deze deal. Sky News schrijft: "He claimed Israel had agreed to the plan but didn't spell out who precisely within the divided Israeli war cabinet had done so."

En het is eigenlijk maar zeer de vraag hoezeer dit een Israëlisch plan is, want de zesweekse wapenstilstand behelst o.a. een "terugtrekking van Israëlische troepen uit alle bewoonde gebieden van Gaza". En dat terwijl Israëlische Special Forces eergisteren pas begonnen met operaties in centraal Rafah, waar na de evacuatie van "meer dan een miljoen van de 1,3 miljoen burgers" in drie weken ongetwijfeld nog altijd een aantal burgers verblijven

Hier even voor de volledigheid het belangrijkste deel van Bidens tekst:

"Now, after intensive diplomacy carried out by my team and my many conversations with leaders of Israel, Qatar, and Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries, Israel has now offered — Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal. It’s a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages. This proposal has been transmitted by Qatar to Hamas.

This new proposal has three phases — three.

The first phase would last for six weeks. Here’s what it would include: a full and complete ceasefire; a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza; a release of a number of hostages — including women, the elderly, the wounded — in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. There are American hostages who would be released at this stage, and we want them home.

Additional, some remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families, bringing some degree of closure to their terrible grief.

Palestinians — civilians — would return to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north. Humanitarian assistance would surge with 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza every single day."

Zeker door Obama's thunderclap voelt het toch bovenal als een Democratische poging Bidens wens tot een wapenstilstand aan Israël op te leggen.

En het zal weinig verbazen, maar Hamas is nagenoeg akkoord en zegt in een persverklaring:

"Hamas positively views what was included in the speech of US President Joe Biden today. The movement affirms its position of readiness to deal positively and constructively with any proposal based on a permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction, the return of the displaced to all their places of residence, and the completion of a serious prisoner exchange deal if the occupation declares its explicit commitment to that,” the Hamas statement says."

We kijken uit naar Netanyahu's reactie op deze toestand.

Naschrift 12:03 - Meteen na Bidens toespraak liet Netanyahu's team een persverklaring uitgaan waarin staat: "The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our hostages as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal. Therefore, the prime minister authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal, while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our hostages and the elimination of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities."

Daar staat ten eerste dus al iets heel anders dan in Bidens speech, en nog veel belangrijker ten tweede: "Netanyahu’s office doesn’t clarify whether its proposal is the same one described by Biden during his speech — and doesn’t refer directly to Biden’s speech at all. Asked whether the deal described by Netanyahu’s office is the same one Biden laid out in his speech, a senior administration official briefing reporters avoids answering directly. “I have no doubt that the deal will be characterized by Israel and will be characterized by Hamas, but we know what’s in the deal. We know what the expectations are,” the official says."

Naschrift 12:10 - Een tweet van Netanyahu's team spreekt van "The actual proposal put forward by Israel, including the conditional transition from one phase to the next, allows Israel to uphold these principles." Oftewel: wat Biden hier allemaal presenteert is inderdaad helemaal niet Israëls voorstel.