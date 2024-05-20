Gevonden door Turkse UAV. Naast president Raisi en minister van Buitenlandse Zaken kwamen ook de gouverneur van een Oost-Azerbeidzjaanse provincie Malek Rahmati en de imam van Tabriz Mohammad Ali Alehashem en al het logistieke personeel om het leven.

Alle vingers wijzen logischerwijs naar Israël, dat na Irans "luchtballet" het jachtseizoen ongetwijfeld heeft geopend. Maar de president vloog in een Bell 412 Huey door een Azerbeidzjaans gebergte waar DIT de zichtbaarheid was door mist, dus een ongeluk is ook heus niet uit te sluiten.

Enfin, het stomme Iran (de overheid) rouwt, het leuke Iran (de bevolking) viert feest. Opdat de leuke ooit mogen winnen en vrede in het Midden-Oosten uitbreekt.

Update 09:29 - Anonieme Israëlische official ontkent betrokkenheid.

Update 11:25 - De Diplomaat (Wilders) reageert op EU-condoleance: "Not In My Name!". En eerder vanochtend al: "I hope #Iran will soon become a secular state again, with #freedom for the Iranian people and without an oppressive and barbaric Islamic mullah regime." Zo is dat, Iraniërs zijn bovendien helemaal geen moslims.

Update 11:38 - Sommige (Franse) media en Hamas lijken in de hoax te trappen dat de piloot een Mossad-agent genaamd Eli Kopter was. Outstanding.