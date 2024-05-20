Iraanse president Raisi en MinBuz Amir-Abdollahian omgekomen in heli-crash, lichamen geborgen, Iran feest en rouwt
"De slager van Teheran" gestopt met slachten
BREAKING: TRANSFERRING OF BODIES FROM HELICOPTER CRASH INVOLVING IRAN PRESIDENT RAISI pic.twitter.com/b8J78VC0S0— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 20, 2024
Gevonden door Turkse UAV. Naast president Raisi en minister van Buitenlandse Zaken kwamen ook de gouverneur van een Oost-Azerbeidzjaanse provincie Malek Rahmati en de imam van Tabriz Mohammad Ali Alehashem en al het logistieke personeel om het leven.
Alle vingers wijzen logischerwijs naar Israël, dat na Irans "luchtballet" het jachtseizoen ongetwijfeld heeft geopend. Maar de president vloog in een Bell 412 Huey door een Azerbeidzjaans gebergte waar DIT de zichtbaarheid was door mist, dus een ongeluk is ook heus niet uit te sluiten.
Enfin, het stomme Iran (de overheid) rouwt, het leuke Iran (de bevolking) viert feest. Opdat de leuke ooit mogen winnen en vrede in het Midden-Oosten uitbreekt.
Update 09:29 - Anonieme Israëlische official ontkent betrokkenheid.
Update 11:25 - De Diplomaat (Wilders) reageert op EU-condoleance: "Not In My Name!". En eerder vanochtend al: "I hope #Iran will soon become a secular state again, with #freedom for the Iranian people and without an oppressive and barbaric Islamic mullah regime." Zo is dat, Iraniërs zijn bovendien helemaal geen moslims.
Update 11:38 - Sommige (Franse) media en Hamas lijken in de hoax te trappen dat de piloot een Mossad-agent genaamd Eli Kopter was. Outstanding.
Livestream Iraanse staats-tv
🔴 LIVE: President Ebrahim Raeisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian lost their lives in helicopter crash in northwest of Iran— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 20, 2024
https://t.co/u05ekAgdVD
POV je bent een zeker land aan de Middellandse Zee
Meer crash-beeld
The Tail Portion of the Bell 212 Helicopter that was carrying the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi as well as several other Senior Iranian Officials before it Crashed yesterday in Northwestern Iran resulting in all of their Deaths. pic.twitter.com/ey4OXmT35Y— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 20, 2024
An Image claimed to show the Wreckage and a Body of one of the Passengers onboard the Late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter which Crashed yesterday in Northwestern Iran, with it claimed to possibly be the Body of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. pic.twitter.com/1JN92S7r4u— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 20, 2024
Iraanse staat-tv dropt after movie (van z'n leven)
BREAKING: MEMORIAL VIDEO OF IRAN PRESIDENT RAISI RELEASED BY TASMIN TV— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 20, 2024
“The president who remained in history with his martyrdom.
Life with the Lord is the end point of humanity's ascension, which can only be achieved through martyrdom (Shaheed Avini).
Ayatollah Raisi, the… pic.twitter.com/eQsgvZFlpA
Het leuke Iran viert feest
Videos sent to @IranIntl show a group of Iranians celebrating and dancing in front of the Iranian embassy in London after news broke on Sunday of Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/CqwYCABB1m— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 20, 2024
Wounded women dance with the news of Islamic Republic president’s helicopter crash.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 19, 2024
Sima and Mercedeh, were blinded and lost an arm during the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising, are now celebrating the possible death of Raisi, the Butcher of Iran.pic.twitter.com/SZp5VIqEPI
Gevonden door Turkse UAV
It was the Turkish AKINCI UAV that identified the wreckage of Iranian President Raisi’s helicopter despite all the Iranian efforts.— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 20, 2024
The coordinates were immediately shared with Iranian authorities & then the wreckage was found along with the bodies. pic.twitter.com/v1h7tOQK0W
De aankondiging
The official announcement of the death of Iran President Raisi at the shrine of Imam Reza. pic.twitter.com/QXEVLkiWIq— Amwoga Khalwale (@amwogakhalwale) May 20, 2024
Okay cool, gaan we niet over liegen
After finding the wreckage of the crashed helicopter of Iranian President Raisi, Turkish Bayraktar AKINCI UAV returned home & drew the star and the crescent (Turkish flag 🇹🇷) on FR24. pic.twitter.com/BsNTgdGAwj— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 20, 2024
