achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Iraanse president Raisi en MinBuz Amir-Abdollahian omgekomen in heli-crash, lichamen geborgen, Iran feest en rouwt

"De slager van Teheran" gestopt met slachten

Gevonden door Turkse UAV. Naast president Raisi en minister van Buitenlandse Zaken kwamen ook de gouverneur van een Oost-Azerbeidzjaanse provincie Malek Rahmati en de imam van Tabriz Mohammad Ali Alehashem en al het logistieke personeel om het leven.

Alle vingers wijzen logischerwijs naar Israël, dat na Irans "luchtballet" het jachtseizoen ongetwijfeld heeft geopend. Maar de president vloog in een Bell 412 Huey door een Azerbeidzjaans gebergte waar DIT de zichtbaarheid was door mist, dus een ongeluk is ook heus niet uit te sluiten.

Enfin, het stomme Iran (de overheid) rouwt, het leuke Iran (de bevolking) viert feest. Opdat de leuke ooit mogen winnen en vrede in het Midden-Oosten uitbreekt.

Update 09:29 - Anonieme Israëlische official ontkent betrokkenheid.
Update 11:25 - De Diplomaat (Wilders) reageert op EU-condoleance: "Not In My Name!". En eerder vanochtend al: "I hope #Iran will soon become a secular state again, with #freedom for the Iranian people and without an oppressive and barbaric Islamic mullah regime." Zo is dat, Iraniërs zijn bovendien helemaal geen moslims.
Update 11:38 - Sommige (Franse) media en Hamas lijken in de hoax te trappen dat de piloot een Mossad-agent genaamd Eli Kopter was. Outstanding.

Livestream Iraanse staats-tv

POV je bent een zeker land aan de Middellandse Zee

Meer crash-beeld

Iraanse staat-tv dropt after movie (van z'n leven)

Het leuke Iran viert feest

Gevonden door Turkse UAV

De aankondiging

Okay cool, gaan we niet over liegen

Tags: Iran, Raisi, MinBuz, president, helikopter
@Spartacus | 20-05-24 | 09:08 | 529 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Israëlische aanval op Iraanse ambassade Syrië doodt zeven (!) hoge IRGC-commandanten

"Good effect on target" maar dan was het doelwit wel een ambassade, en daarmee is toch wel een nieuwe escalatie ingezet

@Spartacus | 02-04-24 | 10:31 | 304 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl