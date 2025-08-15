Ja heel vreemd dat als je je jeugd decennia lang vertelt dat de Duitse staat intrinsiek kwaadaardig is, zittende Duitse ministers verkondigen dat het land zonder islamitische immigratie in incest vervalt en moslims het Duitse volk moeten komen vervangen, er dan weinig inheemse Duitsers warmlopen voor de dienst. Nou, daar is een nu een oplossing voor ophanden: den plicht. Politico schrijft: "The conservative Christian Democrats are sparring with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) within the ruling coalition over the shape of the country's new military draft law, the Military Service Modernization Act, which is set to be presented in Cabinet on Aug. 27. For now, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is staying above the fray, but some senior Christian Democrats are hoping to drag him in. (...) Under the proposal, all draft-age men would be required to register and undergo a screening process, but only a targeted number would be called up for service. Women could volunteer." Kortom, het Zweedse model, maar dan Duits. Een Volvo met een Porsche-motorblok.