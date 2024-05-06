achtergrond

'The streets of Brussels have more women wearing Hijab than those of Iran'

Darya Safai MP
This picture was taken in Molenbeek, #Brussels. The picture went viral on social media from Iranians who wrote "the streets of Brussels have more women wearing Hijab than those of Iran." They are amazed that in Iran, young girls and women are risking their lives to fight…

Molenbeek. Daar zou je een boek over kunnen schrijven! Zoals je ook boeken, of topics, kan schrijven over Iran. Je kan er cartoons over maken. Je kan boeken schrijven over Nederland, over Europa, over Frankrijk, over Duitsland. Over Femke Halsema die roept 'ach ja het is zoiets als een baard'. Over dombo Fonda Sahla, over Hendrik Jan de Boerkaman, over Amnesty, NRC en iedereen van D66. Want wat deze uit Iran gevluchte Belgische politica schrijft ("The picture went viral on social media from Iranians who wrote 'the streets of Brussels have more women wearing Hijab than those of Iran.' They are amazed that in Iran, young girls and women are risking their lives to fight against this kind of discrimination and oppression, burning their headscarves as the symbol of oppression while in Europe more and more women are covering themselves") gaat natuurlijk niet alleen over Molenbeek, het is een Europabrede blinde vlek, een totale verdwazing. In Iran strijden vrouwen tegen de hoofddoek, in Nederland strijdt D66 vóór de hoofddoek. Tsja. What do you think about that.

Tags: islamisering, molenbeek, belgie
@Mosterd | 06-05-24 | 21:00 | 97 reacties

