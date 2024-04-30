Hundreds to Thousands of Muslims with the Organization “Muslim Interaktiv” and several other Extremist Islamist Groups held a Rally today in Hamburg, Germany calling for the Establishment of a German Muslim Caliphate as well as the Enforcement of Sharia Law across Europe.
Het Verenigd Koninkrijk in twee video's
Scheelt een hoop leeswerk - het lijkt Duitsland wel!
Video 1: Britse gemeenteraad in elke bocht om Salafi vrouw in volledige gezichtsbedekkende Niqab te laten 'stemmen'
Ja is allemaal echt. Bovenstaande video hier, onderstaande video daar. Meer na de breek. Lekker weer hè!
Video 2: Salafi mannen bespreken openlijk hoe de Britse overheid omver te werpen en Kalifaat te stichten
Ondertussen in Duitsland
Muslim immigrants in Hamburg want Germany to become an Islamic caliphate and want to impose Sharia law. Angela Merkel will be happy and proud of this. We need mass deportations not in words but in concrete facts.
"The Islamic Caliphate is solution!" This is not Iran or Afghanistan, this is Germany today. In Europe we have a huge problem that needs to be solved.
Duitslandje doe nou eens iets Duits
One of the core duties of a muslim is to spread Islam - Dawah. It is ordered in the Quran and they get enormous reward in return. "And fight them until there is no mischief, and total obedience becomes for Allah", 8:39 This video from Germany is 15 years old:
Nee niet dat al klopt het wel maar dan beige en theocratisch
Een mars voor het kalifaat wordt door de ZDF 'rechts-extremistisch' genoemd. 🤡
Aus einer Islamisten-Kundgebung in Hamburg macht das ZDF mit einem Handstreich einen rechtsextremen Aufmarsch. Sachen gibts! #Faeser #Kalifat
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Hoera islam! Irak maakt homorelaties strafbaar
Lezen we mee, Jetten, Timmermans, Halsema, c.s.
HUH???? JODENHAAT in jodenhaathok de Blauwe Moskee?
De Blauwe Moskee = onkruid
Suikerfeest
Eid Mubarak allemaal
OM gaat bestuur As-Siddieqscholen van dak gooien
Ramadannieuws over 020-basisschool met de koran
Abdelkader Huilie Huilie is de allergrootste struisvogel met z'n kop in het woestijnzand
Gast ga lekker naar Dubai met je larmoyante gejank
Bassiehof – Dankzij deze man is Nederland dit weekend aan een terreuraanslag ontsnapt (toch?)
Tijd voor opheldering van Dilan Yesilgöz en Hugo de Jonge
Edwin Wagensveld mag in Arnhem geen koran in de fik steken wegens TERREURDREIGING
Buigt Ahmed Marcouch nu voor terrorisme?