achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Het Verenigd Koninkrijk in twee video's

Scheelt een hoop leeswerk - het lijkt Duitsland wel!

Video 1: Britse gemeenteraad in elke bocht om Salafi vrouw in volledige gezichtsbedekkende Niqab te laten 'stemmen'

Ja is allemaal echt. Bovenstaande video hier, onderstaande video daar. Meer na de breek. Lekker weer hè!

Video 2: Salafi mannen bespreken openlijk hoe de Britse overheid omver te werpen en Kalifaat te stichten

Ondertussen in Duitsland

RadioGenoa
RadioGenoa
@RadioGenoa
·Follow

Muslim immigrants in Hamburg want Germany to become an Islamic caliphate and want to impose Sharia law. Angela Merkel will be happy and proud of this. We need mass deportations not in words but in concrete facts.

Watch on Twitter
RadioGenoa
RadioGenoa
@RadioGenoa

"The Islamic Caliphate is solution!" This is not Iran or Afghanistan, this is Germany today. In Europe we have a huge problem that needs to be solved.

Watch on Twitter
7.3K
Reply
Read 622 replies

Duitslandje doe nou eens iets Duits

exmuslim
exmuslim
@reddit_exmuslim
·Follow

One of the core duties of a muslim is to spread Islam - Dawah. It is ordered in the Quran and they get enormous reward in return. "And fight them until there is no mischief, and total obedience becomes for Allah", 8:39 This video from Germany is 15 years old:

Watch on Twitter
49
Reply
Read 3 replies

Nee niet dat al klopt het wel maar dan beige en theocratisch

Tags: islam, Verenigd Koninkrijk, democratie
@Spartacus | 30-04-24 | 19:00 | 296 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl