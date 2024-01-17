Weet je, ditmaal gewoon even geen gewichtige contrabeschouwingen. Want de totale vernietiging van geheel Israël is uiteindelijk gewoon wat al die genocidale freaks van """pro-Palestina-bewegingen""" [dat zijn het niet, het zijn enkel anti-Israëlische bewegingen en dat is iets heel anders] gewoon willen, met in Nederland de moslims en Asha voorop. En wat dat dan allemaal weer met de vernietiging van het kapitalisme te maken heeft weten we ook niet, maar we zouden er graag op wijzen dat Israël het enige land is met kibboetsen, wat toch wel degelijk een communistisch concept is.

Het citaat van Manolo De Los bij The People's Forum te NYC luidt: "When we finally deal that final blow to destroy Israel. When the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history, that will be the single most important blow we can give to global capital." En het is in ieder geval weer iets om op te kauwen.