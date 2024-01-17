Cornell University Professor Russell Rickford speaking about Hamas terrorist attacks. Shameful @Cornell.
Discours in New York! "Als we Israël eindelijk vernietigen is dat de belangrijkste klap ter vernietiging van het kapitalisme"
Gemiddelde mening na 1 jaar op willekeurige faculteit sociale wetenschap
Weet je, ditmaal gewoon even geen gewichtige contrabeschouwingen. Want de totale vernietiging van geheel Israël is uiteindelijk gewoon wat al die genocidale freaks van """pro-Palestina-bewegingen""" [dat zijn het niet, het zijn enkel anti-Israëlische bewegingen en dat is iets heel anders] gewoon willen, met in Nederland de moslims en Asha voorop. En wat dat dan allemaal weer met de vernietiging van het kapitalisme te maken heeft weten we ook niet, maar we zouden er graag op wijzen dat Israël het enige land is met kibboetsen, wat toch wel degelijk een communistisch concept is.
Het citaat van Manolo De Los bij The People's Forum te NYC luidt: "When we finally deal that final blow to destroy Israel. When the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history, that will be the single most important blow we can give to global capital." En het is in ieder geval weer iets om op te kauwen.
Weet u nog? Professor over 7 oktober: "It was exhilarating, it was exciting!"
Ja.
It does not matter who Palestinians are or who they ever were. What matters is what Palestinians want to be or can ever become. If #Israel disappears tomorrow and the Jews give the keys to Palestinians, what do you think will happen next? You think Palestine will be a country…
This explains what he said above. Todays Palestinians are not the same Palestinians (or philistines) of the Old Testament, and are not the same as the Palestinians prior to 1948. Origin of “Palestine" youtu.be/Zqkia9DY0I8?si…
