Trade-Based Money Laundering

For the purpose of this study, trade-based money laundering is defined as the process of disguising the proceeds of crime and moving value through the use of trade transactions in an attempt to legitimise their illicit origins. In practice, this can be achieved through the misrepresentation of the price, quantity or quality of imports or exports. Moreover, trade-based money laundering techniques vary in complexity and are frequently used in combination with other money laundering techniques to further obscure the money trail. This study provides a number of case studies that illustrate how the international trade system has been exploited by criminal organisations.

Klik: www.fatf-gafi.org/en/publications/Met...

—- Eerst lezen, dan reageren- -