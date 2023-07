:

„ NEW DELHI/PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Record plane orders by India's top two carriers show the country's untapped potential for air travel and its rise as an aviation superpower,

Indian budget airline IndiGo (INGL.NS) announced at the Paris Airshow on Monday the biggest ever plane order by number of aircraft with a deal for 500 Airbus (AIR.PA) narrowbody jets.

A day later, rival Air India firmed up an order for 470 Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) aircraft that, until Monday, had been the industry leading plane deal.

With a total of almost 1,000 jet orders between them, IndiGo and Air India are betting an economic boom and growing middle class will spur demand for domestic air travel, and new jets will help them grab a bigger share of international traffic. “

Via Reuters; en dan komen straks ook nog Indonesië en Viëtnam. Want daar willen ze ook niet met de trein