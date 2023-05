Volgens cijfers van IEA is wereldolieverbruik op all time high!

"World oil demand is forecast to rise by 2.2 mb/d year-on-year in 2023 to an average 102 mb/d, 200 kb/d above last month’s Report. China’s demand recovery continues to surpass expectations, with the country setting an all-time record in March at 16 mb/d. While the OECD is set to return to growth in 2Q23, its average 2023 increase of 350 kb/d pales in comparison with 1.9 mb/d in non-OECD gains."

Wereldolierapport mei 2023: www.iea.org/reports/oil-market-report...