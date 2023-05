: Best interessant, maar het begint al met:

"Sodom and Gomorrah (perhaps) destroyed by ‘cosmic fireball,’ evidence shows"

Dat verklaard niet alle kleine ronde balletjes van +- hagelformaat die vandaag de dag worden gevonden. Maar in de Bijbel word dit wel beschreven en het komt zelfs terug in de Koran.

"In Genesis 19, God destroys Sodom and Gomorrah with a rain of fire and brimstone (Hebrew: גׇּפְרִ֣ית וָאֵ֑שׁ), and in Deuteronomy 29, the Israelites are warned that the same punishment would fall upon them should they abandon their covenant with God."

"Sodom and Gomorrah (/ˈsɒdəm ... ɡəˈmɒrə/) were two legendary biblical cities destroyed by God for their wickedness. Their story parallels the Genesis flood narrative in its theme of God's anger provoked by man's sin (see Genesis 19:1–28). They are mentioned frequently in the prophets and the New Testament as symbols of human wickedness and divine retribution, and the Quran also contains a version of the story about the two cities. The narrative of their destruction may have a relation to the remains of third-millennium Bronze Age cities in the region, and subsequent Late Bronze Age collapse."