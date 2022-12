Nick Cave - Thirsty Dog

I know you've heard it all before

I'm sorry for this three year war

But they're setting up the camps

And wire, and trenches

I'm sorry for the other night

I know sorry, it don't make it right

I'm sorry for things I can't even mention

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm sitting feeling sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm feeling very sorry in the Thirsty Dog, alright now

You keep nailing me back in my box

I'm sorry that I keep popping up

With my crazy mouth

And jangling jester's cap

I'm sorry I ever wrote that book

I'm sorry for the way I look

But there ain't a lot that

I can do about that, oh no no

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm sitting feeling sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm feeling very sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry about the hospital

Some things are unforgivable

The things simply cannot be forgiven

I was not equipped to know how to care

On the occasions I came up for air

I saw my life and wondered

What the hell have I been living

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm sitting feeling sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

Feeling very very sorry in the Thirsty Dog, alright now

I'm sorry about all your friends

I hope they'll speak to me again

I said before I'll pay for all the damages

I'm sorry it's just rotten luck

I'm sorry I've forgotten how to fuck

It's just that I think my heart

And soul are kind of famished

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm sitting feeling sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm feeling very sorry in the Thirsty Dog, woah

Forgive me, baby but don't worry

Love is always having to

Say you're sorry

And I am, from my head

Down to my shoes

I'm sorry that I'm always pissed

I'm sorry that I exist

And when I look into your eyes

I can see you're sorry too

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm sitting feeling sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm feeling very sorry in the Thirsty Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm feeling very thirsty in the Sorry Dog

I'm sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry

I'm feeling very sorry in the Thirsty Dog