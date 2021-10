Google Demonetizes Websites Which Contradict Their Climate Narrative

According to The Register, Google’s advertisers have demanded their ads not be shown on pages which dispute the "climate emergency".

Motivated by commerce, not conscience, Google bans ads for climate change consensus contradictors

Publishers won’t get ads, advertisers won’t get a voice, nobody will be spared weeks of tedious culture wars

wattsupwiththat.com/2021/10/08/google...