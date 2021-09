Thomas Sowell (geweldige vent, ooit via Das Kapital leren kennen):

The old adage about giving a man a fish versus teaching him how to fish has been updated by a reader: Give a man a fish and he will ask for tartar sauce and French fries! Moreover, some politician who wants his vote will declare all these things to be among his 'basic rights. '

En nog eentje omdat ie ook hier weer van toepassing is:

The first lesson of economics is scarcity: There is never enough of anything to satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.