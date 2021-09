lol... pak je boostertje maar snel

BREAKING NEWS: Moderna says people who received its Covid vaccine last year are nearly TWICE as likely to get a breakthrough infection compared to those who got the shot recently

New data from Moderna found 88 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 of those fully vaccinated between December 2020 and March 2021

Comparatively, there 162 breakthrough cases among those vaccinated between July 2020 and December 2020 during clinical trials

Moderna says these data suggest the need for boosters, which are being developed by the firm