Incidence

Some reports of long-term illness after infection appeared early during the COVID-19 pandemic,[20][21] including in people who had a mild or moderate initial infection[22] as well as those who were admitted to hospital with more severe infection.[23][24][scientific citation needed] In a 4-year survey following SARS in Hong Kong, 42.5% of survivors reported at least one diagnosable psychiatric disorder ranging from post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, and chronic fatigue.[25]

As of January 2021, the precise incidence was unknown. The incidence declines over time, as many people slowly recover. Some early studies suggested that between 20% and 33% of people with COVID-19 experienced symptoms lasting longer than a month.[6][26] A telephone survey in the US in the first half of 2020 showed that about 35% of people who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 experienced a range of symptoms that lasted longer than three weeks.[27] As of December 2020, the Office of National Statistics in the UK estimated that, of all people with a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, about 21% experienced symptoms for longer than five weeks, and about 10% experienced symptoms for longer than 12 weeks.[6][28][29]

Some studies have suggested that some children experience lingering symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.[6][30][31]

Although anyone who gets infected can develop long COVID, people who become so sick that they require hospitalization take longer to recover. A majority (up to 80%[32]) of those who were admitted to hospital with severe disease experience long-term problems including fatigue and shortness of breath (dyspnoea).[21][33][34] Patients with severe initial infection, particularly those who required mechanical ventilation to help breathing, are also likely to suffer from post-intensive care syndrome following recovery.[23] A study of patients who had been hospitalised in Wuhan found that the majority still had at least one symptom after six months. Patients who had been more severely ill still showed severe incapacity in lung function.[35] Among the 1733 patients who had been discharged from hospital and followed up about six months later, the most common symptoms were fatigue or muscle weakness (63%), sleep difficulties (26%), and anxiety or depression (23%).[36]

Some people suffer long-term neurologic symptoms despite never having been hospitalized for COVID-19; the first study of this population was published in March 2021. Most frequently, these non-hospitalized patients experienced "prominent and persistent 'brain fog' and fatigue that affect their cognition and quality of life."[37][38]

In January 2021, a study in the UK reported that 30% of recovered patients were readmitted to hospital within 140 days, and 12% of the total died. Many patients had developed diabetes for the first time, as well as problems with heart, liver and kidney problems. The mode of insulin failure was at that point unknown.[39]

In March 2021, the Indonesian Doctors Association, in a survey of 463 people, suggested that 63.5% of respondents self-reported lingering symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The exact set of symptoms was not specified, however, according to the article, fatigue and cough were the most commonly reported symptoms, followed by muscle pain and headache.[40]

In May 2021, a global systematic review led by researchers at Stanford University reported that a wide variety of symptoms persisted in more than 70% of COVID-19 patients months after recovering from the initial phase of the disease. Most patients in this study were previously hospitalized. The most common lingering symptoms included shortness of breath, fatigue, and sleep disorders. In total, the study reported 84 clinical signs or symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, cognitive disorders such as memory loss and difficulty concentrating, depression, and anxiety.[41]

