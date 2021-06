:

What have you done to the mirror?

What have you done to the floor?

Can't I go nowhere without you?

Can't I leave you alone anymore?

Can't I leave you alone anymore?

[Verse 2]

I know you don't think much of me

But someday you'll understand

Wait'll you learn how to talk, baby

I'll show you how smart I am

I'll show you how smart I am

[Chorus]

A quitter never wins

A winner never quits

When the going gets tough

The tough get going

[Verse 3]

Maybe you don't know how to walk, baby

Maybe you can't talk none either

Maybe you never will, baby

But I'll always love you

I'll always love you



Soort onvoorwaardelijke liefde. Vind ik in dit verband wel gepast, al zijn er velen die mij cynisch vinden, terwijl m'n middle names love, peace and understanding zijn;).

Enfin, velen zijn geroepen, maar weinigen uitverkoren.