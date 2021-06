George Carlin over magazines.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2PiDtHbLOY

"Give them their own magazine.

It would them feel better for one thing.

That’s a sure sign of making it in this country; every group in this country that arrives at a certain level has its own magazine.

We have Working Mother Magazine,

Black Entrepreneur Magazine,

Hispanic Business Magazine,

in fact, any activity; any activity engaged in by more than four people in this country has got a fucking magazine devoted to it.

Skydiving,

snowmobiling,

backpacking,

mountain climbing,

bungee jumping,

skeet shooting,

duck hunting,

jerking off,

playing pool,

hooting someone in the asshole with a dart gun…

they probably got a fucking magazine for that!

Walking for Christ sakes…There’s actually a fucking magazine called “Walking”

“Look Dan! The new ‘Walking’ is out! Here’s a good article: ‘Putting one foot in front of the other!’” "