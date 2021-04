Uit de comments: The two aircraft in Till's video are Bell Airacobras. Delivered to the Soviet Union via lend lease from the USA. They were hated by the US Pilots and they were outdated. The Brits, even in times of the highest need for anything that flies, refused to accept them into the RAF service. US pilots deliberately damaged them at the end, when better fighters were available... to get those better types as a replacement.

But the Russian pilots loved them. Especially, because that aircraft was an unusual one. The motor was BEHIND the pilot and the propeller was driven by a large shaft that went through a tunnel between the legs of the pilot.

The Russians loved the fact, that the motor was in their back. It was a large protection against the bullets of enemy fighters, who mostly came from behind.

Grüße aus Deutschland!