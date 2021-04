Julie Driscoll Brian Auger & Trinity - Wheels On Fire

www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkCBVZHrstE

If your memory serves you well

We're going to meet again and wait

So I'm going to unpack all my things

And sit before it gets too late

No man alive will come to you

With another tale to tell

And you know that we shall meet again

If your memory serves you well