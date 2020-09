I don't trust the government, I don't trust alternatives

It's not that I'm paranoid, it's just that's the way it is

Every day I hear a little scream inside

Every day I find it's getting louder

I just want to reach out and touch someone

'Cause I find I need a friend in this dark hour

We the people are gettin' tired of your lies

We the people now believe that it's time

We're demanding our rights to the answers

We elect a precedent to a state of mind

I trust in conspiracies, in the power of the military

In this wilderness of mirrors here, not even my speech is free

Every day I hear a little scream inside

Everyday I find it's gettin' louder

I just want to reach out and touch someone

'Cause I find I need a friend in this dark hour

We the people want it straight for a change

'Cause we the people are getting tired of your games

If you insult us with cheap propaganda

We'll elect a precedent to a state of mind

Every day I hear a little scream inside

Every day I find it's getting louder

I just want to reach out and touch someone

'Cause I find I need a friend in this dark hour

When we the people have our backs to the wall

Do we the people then assume control?

When it's too late to stop our own execution

When we're faced with the final solution

You can't elect a dream revolution

When you've a bullet in the back of your mind

It's just a state of mind

www.youtube.com/watch?v=QX1qmG7N5ek