@Openbaar Mysterie | 12-09-20 | 23:19: Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari has been executed after being convicted of stabbing to death a security guard, according to state media.

Afkari was executed "this morning after legal procedures were carried out at the insistence of the parents and the family of the victim", Kazem Mousavi, head of the justice department in southern Fars province, was quoted as saying.

bron: al jazeera