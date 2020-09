Ik zal hier eventjes stante pede een songtekst schrijven die je mag gebruiken, knufter, als je wilt of aanpassen etc.

welcome to my heart

don't tear it apart

just walk like you do

I gues that will do

now just sit here and talk

about anything will do

I just watch your lips

that will be enough

yes, you are fine

please don't change your way

to be alive, that's all for now

and later on we kiss

or dance in town

yes, a sentimental fool

let's dance for a while

any music we like

I let you free

you make me laugh

I knew you were around

just in time

the missing part arrived