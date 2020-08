DailyMail heeft een nieuwtje: An asteroid - known as 2018 VP1 - is headed straight to Earth, just a day before the 2020 Presidential Election in the United States.

The asteroid could hit on November 2, 2020, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It has a .41 per cent chance of hitting, data reports.