We zijn de komende 5 jaar nog niet van BLM af, Soros heeft er 220 miljoen ingestoken:

"NEW YORK—To support this nation’s historic movement towards racial justice, the Open Society Foundations today is announcing investments totaling $220 million in emerging organizations and leaders building power in Black communities across the country, placing a bet on their ability to carry today’s momentum toward a better tomorrow.

The largest share of this support—$150 million—will be through a set of five-year grants to Black-led justice organizations that helped to create and now sustain the momentum towards racial equality. Open Society’s response reflects our conviction that real progress requires sustained support over many years and letting leaders accountable to impacted communities shape the path forward. "

www.opensocietyfoundations.org/newsro...