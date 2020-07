These weeds have grown where the sun once shone.

And I can feel it,

This space between us.

Life Of Agony - Weeds

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JG0N_tpmZA

Well I'd rather be lost at sea

than become part of this society.

Where the grass is always green

and the air is always clean.

At least that's what they want me to believe.

Life Of Agony - Lost at 22

www.youtube.com/watch?v=EixzHiMT4_w